 Kyrie Irving on Vaccination Status: 'Please Respect My Privacy' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next YoungBoy Never Broke Again Joyfully Unburdens His Soul on ‘Sincerely, Kentrell'
Home Culture Culture News

Kyrie Irving Declines to Say Whether He Will Play Nets Home Games as Vaccine Questions Swirl

The controversial guard missed the Brooklyn Nets press day following a Rolling Stone expose on a group of powerful NBA anti-vaxxers

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on May 25, 2021 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

“It’s on Kyrie,” teammate Kevin Durant said of Irving's (above) approach to Covid-19. “It’s a personal decision.”

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving declined to answer a question on Monday about whether he will play in Brooklyn Nets home games this year given New York City’s requirement for professional athletes to be vaccinated to play indoors. “I would like to keep all that private,” he said. “Please just respect my privacy.”

Irving also declined to answer a more general question about why he has so far refused to address his vaccination status, which could jeopardize his team’s chances of winning. “Please respect my privacy,” he said. “Next question.”

Irving was answering questions over video from a darkened room because he was unable to attend the Nets’ media day at the Barclays Center, reportedly because of New York City’s proof-of-vaccination requirement.

His absence comes two days after Rolling Stone reported on the NBA’s struggle to manage a significant subset of its players who have so far refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Among the most prominent of those players is Irving, the team’s superstar guard who long flirted with conspiracy theories. Irving’s vaccination status is a question mark hanging over the Nets as they gear up for a championship run.

Related Stories

Watch: David Letterman Trolls Kevin Durant at Nets Press Conference
The NBA's Anti-Vaxxers Are Trying to Push Around the League--And It's Working

Related Stories

Guns And Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler) at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago, Illinois, August 21, 1987 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
How Guns N' Roses Formed
The United States of Weed

Kevin Durant and James Harden, who along with Irving make up the team’s “Big Three,” were asked about their teammate on Monday.

“It’s on Kyrie,” Durant said. “It’s a personal decision.”

“I expect it not to be an issue,” Durant, a former MVP, added. “We trust in Kyrie and I expect us to have our whole team at some point.”

Harden, also a former MVP, directed reporters to Irving who, again, did not attend the team’s media day. “You guys are gonna to talk to Kyrie soon, right?” Harden said. “I’ll let you listen to what he has to say about that, but obviously Kyrie is a huge part what we’re trying to do.”

Irving’s vaccination status is unknown, but a confidant and family member told Rolling Stone that anti-vaxx players could wind up skipping home games to get around New York City’s ordinance requiring pro athletes to show proof of vaccination to play indoors. Nets who refuse to get vaccinated would still be able to play in other arenas, however, as the league has failed to implement a policy requiring its players to get vaccinated, after running into opposition from the players’ union.

Rolling Stone revealed that Irving, a vice president on the executive committee of the union, has been following and liking social media posts from a conspiracy theorist who claims the vaccine is part of a Satanic scheme to connect Black people to a master computer, and that the misinformation campaign has spread across multiple lockers rooms.

According to Rolling Stone‘s reporting, around 50 to 60 players have yet to receive a single dose of the vaccine as training camp approaches.

In This Article: Brooklyn Nets, covid-19, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, NBA

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.