Broadway Theaters Close Amid Coronavirus Fears in New York City

Broadway theaters are suspending performances until mid-April because of the coronavirus outbreak, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.

The decision was part of an overall New York guideline to “reduce the density of people across the state.” Starting Friday at 5 p.m. ET, gatherings of 500 people or more will not be permitted in New York state, while spaces with an occupancy of 500 or fewer will have to reduce their legal capacity by half. As for Broadway, Cuomo said, these rules would go into effect at 5 p.m. today, March 12th.

For Broadway theaters in Manhattan, these rules will go into effect at 5pm TODAY. We have already spoken to the theaters about these new measures and they agreed. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 12, 2020

In a statement, the Broadway League said that performances will resume the week of April 13th. Those with tickets for shows through April 12th can contact their point of purchase for information regarding refunds or exchanges.

“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” said Broadway League president, Charlotte St. Martin. “Broadway has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality. Once our stages are lit again, we will welcome fans back with open arms so that they can continue to experience the joy, heart, and goodwill that our shows so passionately express every night.”

The directive to halt all Broadway performances was issued after news broke yesterday that a part-time usher who’d recently worked at two Broadway had theaters tested positive for the coronavirus.