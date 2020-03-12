 Broadway Theaters Close Over Coronavirus Concerns - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Live Nation, AEG Suspend Artist Touring Until April as Coronavirus Spreads Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Broadway Theaters Close Amid Coronavirus Fears in New York City

Performances will resume in mid-April

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
The "Hamilton" marquee

Broadway theaters will shutter until mid-April due to fears of the coronavirus outbreak spreading in New York.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Broadway theaters are suspending performances until mid-April because of the coronavirus outbreak, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.

The decision was part of an overall New York guideline to “reduce the density of people across the state.” Starting Friday at 5 p.m. ET, gatherings of 500 people or more will not be permitted in New York state, while spaces with an occupancy of 500 or fewer will have to reduce their legal capacity by half. As for Broadway, Cuomo said, these rules would go into effect at 5 p.m. today, March 12th.

“We have already spoken to the theaters about these new measures and they agreed,” Cuomo said.

In a statement, the Broadway League said that performances will resume the week of April 13th. Those with tickets for shows through April 12th can contact their point of purchase for information regarding refunds or exchanges.

“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” said Broadway League president, Charlotte St. Martin. “Broadway has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality. Once our stages are lit again, we will welcome fans back with open arms so that they can continue to experience the joy, heart, and goodwill that our shows so passionately express every night.”

The directive to halt all Broadway performances was issued after news broke yesterday that a part-time usher who’d recently worked at two Broadway had theaters tested positive for the coronavirus.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.