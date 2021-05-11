Broadway Is Back: ‘Tina,’ ‘Ain’t Too Proud,’ ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Set Re-Opening Date

After over a year of closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, blockbuster musicals and other live shows are returning to Broadway in New York City.

Three of Broadway’s most successful shows – Hamilton, Wicked, and The Lion King – announced this week that they’ll resume performances starting Tuesday, September 14th. Tickets for the shows will go on sale beginning this Wednesday, May 11th.

In an announcement on Tuesday’s Good Morning America, the backers for the three shows stated: “This rare alliance between three of Broadway’s fan favorites sends a message that Broadway is united in its commitment to ending a devastating period of hardship for the tens of thousands who make their living directly on Broadway shows and the tens of thousands in dependent industries.”

Other shows that have their reopening are Chicago, which also comes back September 14th, and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, which reopens Friday, October 8th. Jagged Little Pill, the musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s album, will resume on October 21st; and Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations resumes on October 6th.

“I am thrilled that our musical will be reopening on Broadway,” Tina Turner said in a statement. “I remember with such warmth and appreciation the extraordinary welcome I received at our Opening Night. It felt like a homecoming. I know the role my story serves; I hope the retelling of it is inspirational, a reminder of our capacity for resilience and a celebration of our ability to overcome adversity together.”

New musicals and shows whose openings were postponed because of the pandemic include Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Six, and MJ: The Musical.

A full list of returning Broadway shows can be found below:

American Utopia

The musical inspired by the David Byrne will return to Broadway on September 17th. Starting at $99 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through Jan. 2022.

Chicago

The longest-running American musical in Broadway history has claimed the earliest reopening date, premiering on Tuesday, September 14th (the same day New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is allowing theaters to reopen). Starting at $49.50 a piece, tickets are currently on sale for subsequent weekends and holiday weeks through February. 6th.

Come From Away

While Apple TV Plus announced that they will be releasing a filmed version of the play, the popular musical will return to Broadway on September 21st. Starting at $49 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through the end of June 2022.

Company

The gender-swapped revival of Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 musical comedy — starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone — will begin previews on December 20th and open on January 9th. Tickets will go on sale starting on May 11th at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Diana The Musical

Two months after a live stage recording makes its way onto Netflix, the musical about the late Princess Diana will resume performances on December 1st before its opening night on December 16th. Starting at $49 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through Nov. 2022.

Jagged Little Pill

The rock musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s seminal 1995 album of the same name will return to Broadway on October 21st. Starting at $49 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through the end of the year.

MJ – The Michael Jackson Musical

A new musical inspired by the life of Michael Jackson — which will star Tony Award-nominee Ephraim Sykes,

and features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage — will have its world premiere when it begins preview performances later this year. The show will open at the newly renovated Neil Simon theater on December 6th, with opening night set for February 1st, 2022. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster to the general public from May. 2

Mrs. Doubtfire

After playing three preview performances before the Covid-19 lockdown, the musical based on the popular 1993 Robin Williams movie is slated to open on Broadway on December 5th. Starting at $49 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for preview shows starting on October 21st.

Six

Six — the pop musical spectacle based on the eight wives of Henry VII — Brooks Atkinson Theatre was hours away from officially opening Brooks Atkinson Theatre before the coronavirus shutdown went into effect on March 12th. The musical will finally debut on Broadway starting on September 17th with opening night set for October 3rd. Tickets are currently available for shows through March 2022.

The Minutes

Following Armie Hammer’s departure and ongoing renovations at the Cort Theatre, the Tracy Letts play will return to Broadway on March 15th — two years after its originally intended opening. Tickets are not yet available for sale.

The Music Man

Hugh Jackman said the team behind The Music Man revival is rebuilding after Scott Rudin stepped back from Broadway productions in the wake of his workplace abuse allegations. Jackman and co-star Sutton Foster will return to the stage for previews at the Winter Garden Theatre (where the Beetlejuice musical had been playing) on December 20th, with the official opening night slated for February 10th. Starting at $99 apiece, tickets are currently available for shows through July 2022.

The Phantom of the Opera

The longest-running show on Broadway, which opened on January 26th, 1988, will return to the stage starting on October 22nd. Starting at $29 apiece, tickets are currently available for shows through March 2022.