Broadway Theaters to Require Vaccinations, Masks for All Upcoming Performances

The Broadway League announced Friday that all theatergoers — and anyone involved in Broadway productions — must be vaccinated, and that masks must be worn inside the theater.

“The owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021,” the Broadway League said Friday, just days before many productions return after a 16-month Covid shutdown.

“Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre except while eating or drinking in designated locations.”

The mandate is in effect until at least October 31st. “We have said from Day 1 that we want our casts, our crews and our audiences to be safe, and we believe that this is a precaution to ensure that,” Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League, told the New York Times. “We’re doing everything we can to open safely and protect everyone.”

For children under 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccines, a negative Covid test will be required to attend Broadway shows. The Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall announced that children under 12 are not allowed inside their venue for the time being regardless of Covid status.

The Broadway League’s mandate follows similar procedures already established recently by Springsteen on Broadway — attendees were required to show proof of vaccination — as well as the Foo Fighters’ Madison Square Garden concert.

With the vaccination and mask mandate in place, Broadway productions plan to return to full capacity for their upcoming schedule.