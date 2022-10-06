Brittney Griner Is at Her ‘Absolute Weakest Moment in Life’ as She Awaits Appeal Trial, Says Her Wife

Brittney Griner’s wife says the WNBA star is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” in Cherelle Griner’s first televised interview since Griner was sentenced to nine years for bringing vape cartridges into Russia.

“She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia, or just completely used to the point of her detriment,” Cherelle Griner told CBS Mornings’ Gayle King in an interview that aired Thursday.

“On its face, it just seems like my wife is a hostage. To know that our government and a foreign government is sitting down and negotiating for her release, she’s a hostage.”

During the interview, Cherelle discussed a “disturbing” phone call with Brittney — she’s only been allowed to speak to her wife twice over the phone since Griner was detained eight months ago — where the WNBA star told her she was at the “absolute weakest moment in life right now,” and expressed her concern that, if she loses her appeal set for later this month, she’ll be sent to a Russian labor camp.

“My brain can’t even fathom it,” Cherelle Griner said. “B.G. has suffered beyond her crime already.” Griner was found guilty of bringing less than a gram of medically prescribed cannabis into Russia.

Following a meeting at the White House in Sept., President Joe Biden made it clear to Cherelle that he’s “doing what he can, but there’s another party in this situation.” Cherelle then put it on Russian president Vladimir Putin to come to the negotiating table and agree to the proposed prisoner exchange that would allow Griner to come home.