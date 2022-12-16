Brittney Griner Says She’s Back and Ready to Play Basketball in New Statement

Brittney Griner thanked the many people who helped get her home and declared she was going to be ready to play basketball when the WNBA returns next year in in her first official statement since her release from a Russian prison.

“It feels so good to be home!” Griner said. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

Griner went on to thank her wife, Cherelle Griner, her family, professional team, WNBA colleagues, and everyone else who advocated for her release during her 10-month detention in Russia. While thanking President Joe Biden, Griner also acknowledged the administration’s inability to secure the release of another American incarcerated in Russia, Paul Whelan.

“President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too,” she said. “I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”

Griner ended her statement with a determined look towards the future: “I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

Griner touched down on U.S. soil last Friday, Dec. 9, arriving at Joint Base Sant Antonio-Lackland in Texas. The WNBA star — who played in Russia during the offseason — was arrested in February after two cannabis vape cartridges were discovered in her carry-on luggage. Though Griner claimed she packed the cartridges by mistake, she pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges and was eventually sentenced to nine years in prison. Eventually, Griner’s release was secured with a one-for-one prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.