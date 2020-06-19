 Here's How to Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor - Rolling Stone
Here’s How to Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor

Sunday will mark 100 days since Breonna Taylor was shot in her home. The police officers responsible for her death have yet to face accountability

Brittany Spanos

Breonna Taylor's mom Tamika Palmer (C) looks out at the crowd after the passing of Breonna's Law. Protestors gathered at the Black Lives Matter Louisville '#NOMORENOKNOCKS' Rally in support of Breonna's Law Thursday June 11, 2020 at Metro Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. A city council meeting regarding Breonna's Law was live-streamed to attendees and resulted in a unanimous vote in favor of banning No Knock Warrants.Black Lives Matter Louisville '#NOMORENOKNOCKS' Rally in support of Breonna's Law, Louisville, Kentucky, USA - 11 Jun 2020

Sunday will mark 100 days since Breonna Taylor was shot in her sleep by plainclothes police officers. Here is how to demand justice.

Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot in her home on March 13th when three plainclothes police executed a no-knock search warrant while she was sleeping. Sunday, June 21st, will mark 100 days since her death and the three officers responsible have yet to be fired or charged.

The LMPD officers who shot Taylor — Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove — believed Taylor’s home address had been used by an already arrested drug suspect to pick up packages. While Taylor, an EMT, was sleeping, they entered her home and were shot at by her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who has maintained that the officers never identified themselves. Mattingly, Hankison and Cosgrove fired 20 rounds, eight of which killed Taylor. In the aftermath, Taylor’s boyfriend was the only person charged, but that was later dismissed. The officers were put on administrative leave.

Alongside her family, many are demanding justice from the Louisville, Kentucky, police department and the local elected officials. Small changes have occurred in the time since, including a law banning no-knock warrants in Louisville that has been named in honor of Taylor. On Thursday, though, the city’s local station WAVE-TV reported that the officers cannot be suspended due to the “lack of indisputable evidence” against them.

Here are ways to demand justice for Taylor’s death while supporting both her family and the Louisville protesters:

Sign Petitions

Fight for BreonnaThis petition outlines a list of demands, most of which provide support and answers for Taylor’s mom Tamika Palmer. Some of the demands have already been met, including the dismissal of Walker’s charges and a ban on no-knock warrants.

Change.org – Justice for Breonna: Law student Lorelai HoJay launched this Change.org petition to demand charges to be filed as well as damages paid to Taylor’s family by the LMPD. It has nearly met its goal of nine million signatures.

Color of Change – #JusticeforBreColor of Change is calling for Mattingly, Hankison and Cosgrove to be fired immediately.

Contact Louisville Officials

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer: Demands for justice can be made by calling Fischer’s office at (502) 574-2003 or by filling out the contact form on his site.

Louisville MPD: A contact form is available on the department’s site. A template is widely available as well as a submittable form that will automatically send an e-mail in your name.

Special Prosecutor, Attorney General Daniel CameronCall 506-696-5300 or e-mail attorney.general@ag.ky.gov

Kentucky Governor Andy BeshearCall 502-564-2611

Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Thomas Wine: E-mail winejcooke@lousvilleprosecutor.com

Donate

Breonna Taylor’s Family: An official GoFundMe page has raised over $6 million for Taylor’s family through their loss, surpassing its original $500,000 goal.

Louisville Bail FundsProtesters have rallied in support of Taylor and the calls for justice daily throughout June. Donating to the bail fund provides support for those who have been arrested in the process.

In This Article: Black Lives Matter, Breonna Taylor

