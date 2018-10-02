Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next The Next Social Networks Could Be Brain-to-Brain Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

The Next Social Networks Could Be Brain-to-Brain

Researchers have successfully created the world’s first “brain-to-brain” network — and they’re hoping to bring it out of the labs and onto the Internet

By

Reporter

Lilly Dancyger's Most Recent Stories

View All
Control of machines and computers through brain activity, electrodes on the scalp detect brain activity and give signals to a technical device in order to control it, Computer and IT trade fair Cebit, Hanover Messe, Trade Fair, Hanover, Lower Saxony, Germany, EuropeVARIOUS

Sets of electrodes, like these being used in an experiment in Germany, are used for EEG tests, which record electrical activity in the brain.

Jochen Tack/imageBROKER/REX Shutterstock

It might already feel like social media is taking up too much of our mental space, but just wait until it’s literally inside of our brains.

Physicists and neuroscientists have developed the world’s first “brain-to-brain” network, using electroencephalograms (EEGs), which record electrical activity in the brain, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), which can transmit information into the brain, to allow people to communicate directly with each other’s brains — a new and thrilling (and a little terrifying?) example of science fiction brought to life.

Researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle announced last week that they successfully used their interface, which they call BrainNet, to have a small group of people play a collaborative “Tetris-like” game — with their minds.

“Our results raise the possibility of future brain-to-brain interfaces that enable cooperative problem-solving by humans using a ‘social network’ of connected brains,” they say.

To demonstrate that their network works, researchers set up a game with two people who could see falling blocks on a screen and the field at the bottom that they needed to fit into, determining whether they needed to be rotated. They sent signals to a receiver, who could only see the top of the screen, so they could see the blocks but not whether they needed to be rotated, relying on signals from the senders. The receiver was in another room to prevent any conventional communication, and used the information from the senders to decide how to play each new piece.

The senders were able to alter the electrical signals in their brains picked up by EEGs by looking at either 15 hz or 17 hz LED lights on either side of the screen, and the receiver either received a flash of light through the TMS to indicate ‘rotate’ or no flash of light to indicate ‘do not rotate.’ Or, more accurately, they experience “the sensation of seeing a flash of light,” which is actually a magnetic pulse transmitted to the occipital cortex.

Five groups of three participants played 16 rounds each of the game this way, with an average accuracy of 81.25 percent.

The so-called “social network” of brains is clearly still in very rudimentary stages, with only binary “rotate” and “do not rotate” (“yes” and “no”) signals available for now, but remember how quickly we went from Myspace and LiveJournal to Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat? If they’re able to send blinking lights and play Tetris now, who knows what we’ll able to communicate through electrodes and brain waves in a few more years. Researchers are already talking about how to expand, saying that the current implementation “can be readily scaled up to include multiple Senders,” and how to move this network out of the lab and onto the Internet.

Related

bumfights
Subversion Gone Wrong: Inside ‘Bumfights’
Prominent Porn Agent Sued by Adult-Film Actress

“A cloud-based brain-to-brain interface server could direct information transmission between any set of devices on the brain-to-brain interface network and make it globally operable through the Internet, thereby allowing cloud-based interactions between brains on a global scale,” the researchers wrote in their findings. “The pursuit of such brain-to-brain interfaces has the potential to not only open new frontiers in human communication and collaboration but also provide us with a deeper understanding of the human brain.”

In This Article: Social media, technology

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad