Watch Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon One-Up Each Other on ‘Fallon’

Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon got in a seriously absurd battle of one-upsmanship for a segment on The Tonight Show, revealing what might happen if two super famous celebrities started sending each other things in a restaurant.

The hilarious clip begins with Fallon sitting in a restaurant when the waiter arrives with a martini and announces it’s “courtesy of the gentleman at the bar.” That gentleman is Pitt (who is reading Arthur C. Clarke’s 2001: A Space Odyssey alone at the bar). In response, Fallon sends over a fancy iced coffee, which the waiter says is “courtesy of the gentleman at the table.”

Things escalate quickly as the pair tries to send over better and better things, including a bucket of tater tots, an Edible Arrangement, a party sub and toothpaste with orange juice. Finally, Fallon sends over a three-tiered wedding cake and Pitt asked the waiter if he can just order. “I’m sorry sir, the kitchen is completely out of food,” the waiter replies. In the end, Pitt gets the upper hand by sending Fallon his bill.

Pitt’s new film, Ad Astra, is in theaters this week. Directed by James Gray, the movie also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland.