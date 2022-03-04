 Supreme Court Reinstates Death Penalty for Boston Marathon Bomber - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Republicans and Democrats Unite To Slam Lindsey Graham for Calling for Putin's Assassination
Home Culture Culture News

Supreme Court Reinstates Death Penalty for Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Justices vote 6-3 to reverse appeal court’s decision that asked for new penalty phase

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - In this April 16, 2013, file photo, investigators examine the scene of the second bombing outside the Forum Restaurant on Boylston Street near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, a day after two blasts killed three and injured more than 260 people. The Biden administration's argument at the Supreme Court for reinstating the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hinges on keeping evidence from the jury that prosecutors themselves relied on at an earlier phase of the proceedings. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)FILE - In this April 16, 2013, file photo, investigators examine the scene of the second bombing outside the Forum Restaurant on Boylston Street near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, a day after two blasts killed three and injured more than 260 people. The Biden administration's argument at the Supreme Court for reinstating the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hinges on keeping evidence from the jury that prosecutors themselves relied on at an earlier phase of the proceedings. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Investigators examine the scene of the second bombing outside the Forum Restaurant on Boylston Street near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon

AP

The Supreme Court voted to reinstate the death penalty sentence against Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a 6-3 decision Friday, reversing a lower court’s ruling that ordered a new penalty phase.

“Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes,” Judge Clarence Thomas wrote in his decision. “The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial before an impartial jury. He received one.”

A court of appeals previously ruled that evidence that would have further implicated Dzhokhar’s older brother Tamerlan as the bombing’s mastermind was not entered into evidence during his criminal trial; Dzhokhar’s lawyer Ginger Anders cited Tamerlan’s role in an unrelated triple-homicide in Massachusetts, a murder now associated with Tamerlan, as evidence that Dzhokhar was just following his “radicalized” older brother’s orders, CNN reports. 

Related Stories

'Stronger' Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Does 'Boston Strong' the Right Way, Warts and All
Explaining the Rolling Stone Cover, by a Boston Native

Related Stories

100 GREATEST MUSIC VIDEOS
The 100 Greatest Music Videos
25 Best 'Friends' Episodes

“A jury found Dzhokhar guilty of 30 federal crimes and recommended the death penalty for 6 of them. The District Court accordingly sentenced Dzhokhar to death,” Thomas continued. “The Court of Appeals vacated the death sentence. We now reverse.”

Questions regarding the jury’s pretrial exposure to the terror attack also surfaced during appeal, which asked that Dzhokhar spend life in prison without parole instead of facing the death penalty.

“The court was concerned that a media-content question had ‘the wrong emphasis,’ focusing on what a juror knew before coming to court, rather than on potential bias,” Thomas wrote. “Based on ‘years’ of trial experience, the court concluded that jurors who came in with some prior knowledge would still be able to act impartially and ‘hold the government to its proof.’ The District Court’s decision was reasonable and well within its discretion, as our precedents make clear.”

The Supreme Court’s liberal judges voted against reinstating the capitol punishment sentence against Tsarnaev, with outgoing judge Stephen Breyer noting, “I have written elsewhere about the problems inherent in a system that allows for the imposition of the death penalty. … This case provides just one more example of some of those problems.”

Three people were killed and hundreds more injured in the bombing at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013, with the Tsarnaev brothers also responsible for the death of a MIT police officer later that night. After being found guilty, the now-28-year-old Dzhokhar was sentenced to the death penalty in 2015. Even with the reinstated death penalty, it’s unclear whether Dzhokhar will receive capitol punishment in the near-future, as the Biden administration placed a moratorium on federal executions in 2021.

In This Article: Boston bombing, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.