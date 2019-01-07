Golden Globes 2019: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Green Book’ Win Big

Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody and The Americans took home some of the biggest prizes at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Green Book won the most awards out of any film, even though it accumulated just three in total: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Screenplay; and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali. The awards could be a boon to the movie, which has received mixed reviews and struggled at the box office.

Bohemian Rhapsody, meanwhile, provided a pair of shocking upsets to close out the show. The Queen biopic scored the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama, just after star Rami Malek picked up the Best Actor trophy for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

Perhaps more notable than producing a big winner, the Golden Globes boasted a very prominent loser. Despite huge amounts of hype, A Star Is Born failed to win any major motion picture awards, though it did — unsurprisingly — win the Best Original Song prize for “Shallow.”

The 2019 Golden Globes also produced a definite sleeper hit: Roma. While the film was barred from the best picture category due to a Hollywood Foreign Press Association rule that makes foreign films ineligible for that award, Alfonso Cuarón’s lauded family drama about life in Mexico City during the Seventies won Best Foreign Language Film, while Cuarón won Best Director.

Meanwhile, the film acting categories produced a wide array of winners. Christian Bale won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice, and Olivia Colman won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her turn as Queen Anne in The Favourite. Glenn Close took home Best Actress in a Drama, for The Wife, and Regina King won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for If Beale Street Could Talk.

The television categories produced a handful of surprising victories as well. The Americans notably picked up a Best Drama win after years of being snubbed by both the Golden Globes and the Emmys. And the Comedy category unexpectedly leaned into The Kominsky Method, which won Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor for star Michael Douglas. While The Kominsky Method bested last year’s Best Comedy winner, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the star of the hit Amazon show, Rachel Brosnahan, won her second straight Best Actress in a Comedy award.

Elsewhere, Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh capped off her night with a win for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama, for Killing Eve, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story earned a pair of trophies as well: Best Television Limited Series and Best Actor in a Limited Series for Darren Criss.

Though it is famously Hollywood’s booziest awards show, the 2019 Golden Globes didn’t produce too many outrageous moments. Maya Rudolph faux-proposed to Amy Poehler before presenting an award, and Jeff Bridges went full Dude while accepting the Cecile B. DeMille Award. Carol Burnett delivered a poignant speech upon accepting the inaugural television lifetime award, named in her honor, and Christian Bale produced the night’s most surprising thank you, offering a nod to Satan for inspiring his turn as Dick Cheney.

The evening’s most powerful moment may have come from Regina King, who closed her Best Supporting Actress speech with a potent message about female representation that actually prompted the Golden Globes producers to cut off the wrap-it-up music. With Hollywood still under the pall of various sexual assault scandals and still struggling to increase diversity, King took her opportunity to target those systemic issues.

“I am going to use my platform to say right now that in the next two years, everything that I produce — and I am making a vow, and it’s going to be tough — to make sure that everything that I produce, that it’s fifty percent women,” King said. “I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.”