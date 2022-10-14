Bieber Fever: Watch Bob Costas Mistake Cleveland Guardians Pitcher for Justin Bieber

Baseball fans were celebrating when veteran sportscaster Bob Costas announced that he would be part of the broadcast team for the Yankees vs. Guardians Division Series, marking the first time Costas is calling a playoff series in 22 years.

But his time away from the booth may have also confused Costas a little bit. The legendary broadcaster slipped up during Game 2 of the Yankees vs. Guardians game Friday, referring to Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber as Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber getting his postseason moment pic.twitter.com/UkDcivaSoO — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 14, 2022

Of course, this isn’t the first time that baseball’s Biebs has been mistaken for the singer. Sports card company Topps famously put Justin’s name on the back of Shane’s 2019 baseball card, which led to both Biebers trending online. The now-infamous Topps “error card” is going for as much as $60 online.

Both Biebers have since joked about the mixup, trading playful jabs on social media. Shane even took to the mound in a jersey that read, “Not Justin” on the back.

While Justin Bieber has become one of the biggest celebrities in the world, Shane Bieber is a huge star in own right, as a two-time Major League Baseball All-Star and winner of the 2020 Cy Young Award, given to the best pitcher in the league. And he’s hoping to take Cleveland to the World Series for the first time since 2016.

As for Costas, he quickly laughed off his gaffe on air and is back for Game 3 of the Yankees vs. Guardians American League Division Series. Costas will then serve as the in-studio host for TBS’ coverage of the American League Championship Series later this month.