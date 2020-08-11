 Spend the Night in the Last Blockbuster on Earth - Rolling Stone
Spend the Night in the Last Blockbuster on Earth

“Crack open a two-liter of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie”

News Editor

In this Monday, March 11, 2019, photo, Sandi Harding, general manager of the last Blockbuster on the planet in Bend, Ore., poses for a photo outside the store. When a Blockbuster in Perth, Australia, shuts its doors for the last time on March 31, the store in Bend will be the only one left on Earth. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

The last Blockbuster in the world is on Airbnb.

Gillian Flaccus/AP

Eighties children rejoice — your wildest dream is about to come true: You can now spend the night in a Blockbuster, where you can watch any VHS your little heart desires. Sure, you could also just fire up Netflix or Amazon Prime or Disney+ or one of myriad other streaming services — but isn’t picking a movie so much more fun when surrounded by the smell of stale popcorn and a must that can only be described as Blockbuster?

According to a posting on Airbnb, the world’s last Blockbuster is currently up for rent in Bend, Oregon, starting August 17th. Three nights are available for up to four people at $4 per pop.

“As the last standing location in the world, our Blockbuster store is an ode to movie magic, simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in Blockbuster locations around the world,” writes host Sandi Harding. “Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world. So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!”

The Oregon location became America’s last Blockbuster in 2018 when Alaska said goodbye to the chain, according to Time. Australia shuttered the chain in 2019. Harding, also the general manager, recently spoke to Vice about her store, which she has resolutely tried to keep open during the pandemic — social distancing procedures in place, of course. “We’re still making plans and pushing forward, and we’re the last one for a reason,” she said. “We don’t go down without a fight. So we’re going to keep fighting for a while.”

Hopefully, more sleepover spots open up soon — the description is certainly enticing enough: “Crack open a two-liter of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie. But be wary of reciting ‘Bloody Mary’ in the staff bathroom off of the break room, as you just may summon the ghost rumored to haunt the store. And help yourself to some NERDS, Raisinets and popcorn (heavy on the butter), but make sure you save room for a couple slices.”

Bliss.

In This Article: Blockbuster

