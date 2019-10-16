 Child Porn Site Busted Thanks to Bitcoin Trail – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Jam Supergroup Oysterhead to Reunite for 2020 Concerts Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Bitcoin Trail Leads to Bust of Massive Child Porn Site

IRS agents analyzed cryptocurrency transactions to identify founder of site operating on the dark web

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Room illuminated by a computer screen at night, no people. Empty workplace lit by a laptop display in the darkness, late work, overtime concept; Shutterstock ID 1386061844; Purchase Order: 10-16

Aleksey Boyko/Shutterstock

Authorities in the U.S. and South Korea busted one of the largest child pornography markets on the internet last year partly by analyzing Bitcoin transactions, Bloomberg reports.

Agents shut down the site in March 2018, though the story only surfaced Wednesday after the United States unsealed an indictment against its founder, 23-year-old Jong Woo Son. Son is currently serving 18 months in prison in South Korea after being convicted there; he was also indicted under seal in the U.S. last August on child pornography and money laundering charges. The bust subsequently led to the arrest of 337 people around the world and the rescue of at least 23 minor victims in the U.S., United Kingdom and Spain.

According to the indictment, Son’s site, “Welcome to video,” distributed over 1 million videos, including more than 250,000 unique videos, 45 percent of which included images that were previously unknown to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Users could join the site for free and download videos, though they could also earn “points” by uploading videos and referring new users. A “VIP” account, that came with unlimited downloads for six months, was available for Bitcoin valued at $353, at least as of March 2018.

Related

Illuminated neon adult video sign; Shutterstock ID 1386147344; Purchase Order: 9*12
Porn Company Owner, Employees Charged With Sex Trafficking
Deepfake Porn Is Still a Threat, Particularly for K-Pop Stars

Related

Emmys 2019: 10 Biggest Snubs
Jeff Buckley's 'Grace': 10 Things You Didn't Know

“Welcome to video” operated on the dark web, where encryption and cryptocurrencies have allowed child pornography and other illicit markets to flourish. British investigators at the National Crime Agency first uncovered the site while investigating a man now serving 25 years in prison, and eventually identified Son. Meanwhile, Agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation Division reportedly analyzed Bitcoin transactions to not only identify Son, but trace the location of the site’s server to his home in South Korea. Cryptocurrency analysis also allowed IRS agents to identify individual users on the site.

“Our agency’s ability to analyze the blockchain and de-anonymize Bitcoin transactions allowed for the identification of hundreds of predators around the world,” said Don Fort, chief of the Criminal Investigation Division. “The scale of this crime is eye-popping and sickening.”

The unsealed indictment included information about three dozen accused users, some of whom were reportedly former federal agents. Two users reportedly committed suicide after authorities issued search warrants against them. Civil forfeiture complaints have also been filed to seize 24 cryptocurrency accounts belonging to users accused of laundering money and possessing child pornography.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.