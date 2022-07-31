 Bill Russell, NBA Legend and Social Justice Champion, Dead at 88 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Chris Rock Jokes He Was Slapped by 'Suge Smith' Hours After Will's Apology Video
Home Culture Culture News

Bill Russell, Boston Celtics Legend and Social Justice Champion, Dead at 88

“Bill stood for something bigger than sports: The values of equality, respect, and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league,” NBA commissioner says of NBA great

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2012, file photo, former Boston Celtic Bill Russell, middle, receives a standing ovation after being introduced prior to the Celtics' NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Boston. Paul Pierce joins the basketball Hall of Fame, and Bill Russell goes in as a coach when the shrine holds its induction ceremony for the class of 2021 on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2012, file photo, former Boston Celtic Bill Russell, middle, receives a standing ovation after being introduced prior to the Celtics' NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Boston. Paul Pierce joins the basketball Hall of Fame, and Bill Russell goes in as a coach when the shrine holds its induction ceremony for the class of 2021 on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Bill Russell

AP

Bill Russell — Boston Celtics legend, one of the greatest NBA players ever, and a champion of civil rights and social justice — has died at the age of 88.

Russell’s family the basketball great’s death Sunday on social media, saying he “passed away peacefully” with his wife Jeannine by his side. No cause of death was revealed.

“Bill’s two state championships in high school offered a glimmer of the incomparable run of pure team accomplishment to come: twice an NCAA champion; captain of a gold-medal-winning US Olympic team; 11 times an NBA champion; and at the helm for two NBA championships as the first black head coach of any North American professional sports team,” his family wrote.

Related Stories

Paul Sorvino, Memorable Character Actor in 'GoodFellas,' 'Nixon,' Dead at 83
David Warner, Stalwart British Actor in 'The Omen,' 'Tron,' 'Titanic,' Dead at 80

Related Stories

black sabbath vol 4
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know

“But for all the winning, Bill’s understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life. From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi’s first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evans’ assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness and thoughtful change.

Despite playing only 13 seasons, Russell remains the winningest player in NBA history with 11 titles for his Boston Celtics, the latter two while Russell served as a player-coach. Russell’s championship pedigree was so renowned that the NBA renamed its Finals MVP award after the Louisiana-born, Oakland-raised 6’10″ center.

An 12-time NBA all-star, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and member of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, Russell revolutionized the sport of basketball with is defensive prowess, and remains second all time in rebounds despite playing less than 1,000 games in his career. 

“Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and broader society.”

Silver continued, “Bill stood for something bigger than sports: The values of equality, respect, and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.”

Russell’s family added, “We hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6.”

This story is developing.

In This Article: Basketball, Bill Russell, NBA, obit, Obituary, RSX

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.