Bill Cosby Sued by Nine Women in Nevada Alleging Sexual Assault

Just weeks after Nevada passed a law eliminating the civil statute of limitations in sexual abuse cases involving adults, nine women filed a sexual assault lawsuit in the U.S. District Court against Bill Cosby on Wednesday, NBC News reported.

The lawsuit alleges that the disgraced actor used his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to isolate and sexually assault each of the nine women named in the filing.

They individuals named in the case are Janice Dickinson, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta, and Angela Leslie.

State Gov. Joe Lombardo signed SB129 on May 31, which removed the two-year cutoff for filing civil lawsuits over sexual assault cases.

Cosby’s lawyer, Andrew Wyatt, claimed the women suing Cosby were motivated by their “addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed,” in a statement to NBC News.

Earlier this month, Cosby faced another sexual assault lawsuit from a woman who accused him of drugging and raping her in 1969. Victoria Valentino, a former Playboy centerfold, filed the lawsuit in a Los Angeles County Superior Court under the one-year window allowing alleged victims of sexual assaults to pursue civil action against their attacker.

In a statement to Rolling Stone at the time, Wyatt said, "Victoria Valentino has skirted from town to town promoting her alleged allegations against Mr. Cosby to anyone that would give her platform, without any proof or facts. It's unfortunate that media has not vetted the inconsistencies in her many statements."

According to NBC News, Cosby has been publicly accused of sexual abuses from groping to rape by more than 60 women. In Dec. 2022, five women sued Cosby in New York, accusing him of groping, raping, and drugging them in separate instances as far back as 1969, as well as during the Eighties and Nineties.