 Court Denies Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Appeal - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Camila Cabello Talks Her Boyfriend Shawn Mendes, Rihanna in Apple Interview Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Conviction Appeal Rejected

Three-judge panel upheld 2018 guilty verdict, rebuffed argument against testimony from other women

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bill Cosby

A three-judge panel has denied Bill Cosby's appeal of his 2018 sexual assault conviction.

David Maialetti/AP/Shutterstock

A Pennsylvania court rejected Bill Cosby’s appeal of his 2018 conviction for sexual assault, The New York Times reports. Cosby is serving a three-to-10 year sentence at a maximum-security prison outside of Philadelphia after he was found guilty on three counts of indecent aggravated assault against Andrea Constand, which occurred in 2004.

The three-judge panel on the Pennsylvania Superior Court voted unanimously against Cosby, whose lawyers filed their appeal in June, arguing Cosby had been denied a fair trial and improperly convicted. Specifically, Cosby’s attorneys argued against a decision to allow the testimony of five other women, who claimed Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted them, to be entered as evidence. Testimony about prior alleged crimes is allowed in Pennsylvania courts, though its inclusion is rare. As such, Cosby’s lawyers argued that the testimony of the women didn’t meet the threshold of establishing a pattern of abuse.

The judges, however, rejected that argument, saying the testimony showed how Cosby would serve as a mentor to women, gain their trust and then use drugs to sexually assault them. The court even referred to this pattern of behavior as Cosby’s “unique sexual assault playbook.”

In a statement, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele praised the appeal decision, saying, “It is my hope that with this last guaranteed step in the criminal justice process now complete, the victim in this case, Andrea Constand, can finally put this assault behind her and move on with her life as the strong survivor she is. Her bravery in coming forward when she did to report a sexual assault by a powerful, famous man led to the subsequent exposure of him as a serial predator and served as an example to other women, giving them the needed courage to step up and stand up against sexual assault.”

Cosby can still appeal this rejection to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, though it’s not guaranteed that the higher court will hear the case.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.