Bill Cosby Says He Does Not Express Remorse in Rare Interview

Bill Cosby faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee — but he says that he has no intention of ever expressing remorse for his crimes.

In a rare interview with Black Press USA, Cosby maintained that he did nothing wrong and said that he will not apologize for his crimes when his parole comes up, even though it could potentially lead to his early release. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know,” Cosby said in a series of phone calls from prison.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted for the 2004 aggravated indecent assault of Andrea Constand. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in a state penitentiary in Pennsylvania. He began his sentence last September, and has appealed in Pennsylvania Superior Court. Although Cosby was only charged with the drugging and assault of Constand, he faced sexual assault allegations from dozens of women, most of whom accused him of attempting to drug them before sexually assaulting them.

In his prison cell, Cosby was steadfast in his insistence that he had been railroaded and did nothing wrong, referring to the trial as a “set-up.” “My people are going to view me and say, ‘That boy looks good. That boy is strong.’ … This is political. I can see the whole thing,” Cosby said. “I am a privileged man in prison.”