Bill Clinton to Launch Podcast ‘Built on His Gift for Storytelling’

Former President Bill Clinton will be launching a new podcast, as Deadline reports. Created in a partnership between his Clinton Foundation and iHeartMedia, the podcast is expected to launch early next year.

“The podcast is inspired by President Clinton’s belief that the purpose of his work in public service is to give people the opportunity to live their best life story,” Craig Minassian, chief communications and marketing officer for the Clinton Foundation, told Deadline. “The show will be built on his gift for storytelling, his ability to explain complex issues in a relatable way and showcase his wide-range of interests and well-known intellectual curiosity through conversations about the ideas and events that continue to shape his work and our world.”

The new podcast follows Clinton’s previous one, which was for the Clinton Foundation. Hosted by Clinton and his daughter Chelsea, Why Am I Telling You This?, which had a similar premise to his forthcoming podcast, featured several high-profile guests, such as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and chef José Andrés, among others.

Hillary Clinton is also slated to launch a podcast via iHeartMedia, which is expected to premiere this year.