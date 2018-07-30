Yes, Bigfoot Erotica Is Absolutely a Thing

For all the peculiarities of the last several years of United States politics, few could have expected to see Bigfoot pornography at the center of a contentious race for a U.S. House of Representatives seat. Over the weekend, Leslie Cockburn, a Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, accused her Republican opponent, Denver Riggleman, of being “caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist,” a reference to his recent appearance with Isaac Smith, head of the white nationalist group Unity & Security for America, at a Republican campaign office in the state.

Openly associating with racists has become pretty standard for Republicans, which perhaps explains why Cockburn added, “Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica.” Accompanying the tweet was a screenshot of a post from Riggleman’s Instagram page, showing a drawing of Bigfoot with its genitals obscured by a censor bar.

Uh. What?

After her initial Bigfoot erotica tweet, Cockburn posted another screenshot from Riggleman’s Instagram (which has since been set to private) of Bigfoot with a censor bar, only this one with Riggleman’s face superimposed.

“My ‘buddies’ thought this pic was fitting for my birthday next week, and to celebrate my new book release in about a month or 2… ‘Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him,’” Riggleman’s caption read.

Cockburn’s campaign manager, Louise Bruce, addressed the matter with utter seriousness in an interview with The Daily Progress. “Leslie has been traveling throughout the district meeting with real people about real issues that matter to them,” Bruce said. “Meanwhile, Mr. Riggleman is home scrubbing his social media of ‘Bigfoot erotica’ and who knows what else.”

Riggleman, an owner of a craft-beer distillery and a former Air Force intelligence officer, is, in all reality, something of a Bigfoot aficionado. Up until he decided to run for office, Riggleman was promoting a self-published book titled Mating Habits of Bigfoot, (USA Today later described it as a “parody of an anthropological study”) and in 2006, he co-wrote Bigfoot Exterminators Inc.: The Partially Cautionary, Mostly True Tale of Monster Hunt 2006. Despite his apparent fascination with the all-American missing link, Riggleman has called Cockburn’s accusations that he enjoys Bigfoot erotica “absurd.”



While that may be true, the fact is, Bigfoot erotica is no joke. Tawdry tales of Sasquatch sex have been around for a long time — online, in print, and in old-fashioned porn. Take, for example, the 1977 erotic paperback, Nights with Sasquatch, an “explosive ordeal of rape and revenge,” written by John Cotter and Judith Frankle, or the 1981 short porn film, The Geek, about a group of hitchhikers who have an unexpected and sexy encounter with Bigfoot.

Bigfoot erotica has flourished on the Internet in recent years: author Virginia Wade was inspired to write her 16-installment series, Cum for Bigfoot, after noticing that “the ultimate alpha male,” as she described the hirsute hunk, had yet to be fully explored in erotic writing, despite the popularity of Cryptozoological porn, which features sex with mythical creatures like leprechauns and minotaurs.

“He smelled of animal hide, which was heady and pungent…. Then he touched my face with the pads of his black fingers,” Wade writes in one sex scene from the series, which, according to The Daily Beast, at one point earned her approximately $30,000 per month through Kindle Direct Publishing.

After taking a brief Bigfoot hiatus to focus on writing erotica about Tarzan and vampires, Wade released three new installments of Sasquatch porn in January 2018. The Namaste with Sasquatch series is about a group of friends who go on a yoga retreat in the Rocky Mountains, where Bigfoot and his lusty appetite await.

Wade isn’t the only Bigfoot erotica writer — there’s the adorably named Ann L. Probe, author of Boffing Bigfoot; Candy Banger, who proved Sasquatch swings both ways with Bigfoot’s Gay!; and Robyn Blackbird, writer of Bigfoot Did Me From Behind and I Liked It, to name just a few. And hey, if Denver Riggleman fails to capture enough votes to win in the November election, there’s certainly an audience that would welcome an erotic take on Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him, should he decide to turn that “joke” into reality.