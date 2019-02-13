The 6 Best Portable Apple Watch Chargers Under $60

Congrats, you just got an Apple Watch. Now you’re going to need a couple of things to keep your watch running smoothly and efficiently. While many people start by switching out their Apple Watch band (and we’ve found some stylish options here), we think it’s important to first pick up a solid Apple Watch charger, namely, a portable version that will power up your watch sans wires.

While Apple does make a number of chargers for its watches, there’s one big annoyance: All of them require plugging in a cable all times in order to power up your device. When you’re on the road or don’t have easy access to an USB port or outlet, it leaves you with few options should you find your watch battery entering the dreaded red zone.

Our suggestion: Pick up one of these well-priced portable chargers, for backup power in a pinch. They’re all backed by solid reviews, have upgraded technology for improved battery life, and come in discreet, easy-to-carry packages. And if you prefer to take them out of your bag or pocket, they don’t look half bad as an accessory on your desk or shelf either.

Scroll through our list of the best portable Apple Watch chargers below. We’ve found decent options that all come in under $60. Charge them ahead of time at home, then keep them on you when you’re out, to easily charge up your watch without having to scramble to find a bunch of outlets for you to plug in.

1. Belkin Travel Stand Charger For Apple Watch

Don’t be fooled by the simple styling of this Belkin travel charger, it’s packed with a ton of thoughtful details that make charging and maintaining your Apple Watch a breeze. For starters: the circular stand features a groove along its edge that lets you wrap and store your watch cable securely in place. The adjustable center cradle, meantime, pops upright to let you view your watch from a more comfortable angle while its charging. And we like the durable TPU material (the same stuff you find on phone cases), which can sustain bumps and bruises without damaging the charging mechanism. At just over half an inch thick (and 3.5″ in diameter), this slim and compact charger tucks easily into your purse or bag, making it a great bet for charging on the go. Purchase: $18.99 on Amazon.com.

2. Oittm Charging Stand For Apple Watch

A true multi-functional piece you’ll want to have for your bedroom and office, this well-reviewed charging stand lets you power up your Apple Watch and charge three other devices simultaneously, thanks to its multiple USB ports. What we like: the innovative design lets you hide your charging cord inside the base, with enough room for other small knick-knacks and gadgets too (think USB adapters, SIM cards, rings, keys, etc). The stand’s “Smart IQ” charging technology only sends charge when a device is plugged in, and it won’t overheat. Made of a durable aluminum, it’s easy to toss into your luggage or bag for a work trip, or to use as your alarm clock on your nightstand. Another plus: the charging stand comes with a Lifetime Warranty in case of any manufacturer defects. Purchase: $28.99 on Amazon.com.

3. UGREEN Foldable Charging Dock and Stand

This Apple MFi Certified charger powers up your watch and acts as a chic display stand so you can keep track of the time — and the battery levels — from your bedside table or desk. Its innovative folding design gives you an angled, easy-to-see view of your watch, while its super slim and lightweight design (the charger measures just 5″ long and weighs just 7 ounces) lets you slip it easily into your pocket or bag. UGREEN says its folding pad will charge your Apple Watch at the exact same speed as Apple’s original charger, thanks to its magnetic module, which aligns all the connecting ports precisely for intuitive, inductive charging. An anti-slip rubber pad on the bottom of the charger prevents it from slipping off the table. Purchase: $37.95 on Amazon.com.

4. UniteduShop Pocket-Sized Power Bank

Another affordable and well-reviewed option, this Apple-certified charger features a built-in 700 mAh lithium ion battery that will charge the Series 1 Apple Watch up to three times and the Series 2 Apple Watch twice. Weighing just two ounces and smaller than a pack of matches, this portable charger comes with a keychain to hook onto your bag or belt loop. Built-in safeguards prevent short-circuiting or overheating. A micro USB cable is included to charge the power bank when not in use. Purchase: $37.98 on Amazon.com.

5. VRURC Wireless Charger for Apple Watch and iPhone

It’s rare to find a product that has all five-star reviews online, but this one does – and from hundreds of reviewers to boot. This 2-in-1 wireless charger charges your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, thanks to its Qi-enabled charging technology. Compatible with Android phones as well, it supports 10W fast charging for Samsung, 7.5W charging for iPhones and 2.5W charging for an Apple Watch. We like the premium aluminum alloy finish, which gives the charger a chic and minimalist look. Advanced safety features protect against over-voltages and overheating, and it’ll automatically detect when an unsupported device is placed on the pad. Note: you should remove any phone cases on your phone before placing on the charging pad. Purchase: $39.99 on Amazon.com.

6. Griffin Travel Portable Charger

Reviewers like the “premium feel” of this Griffin portable charger, which packs 1050 mAh of power into a pocket-sized keychain. The mini power bank uses a micro-USB cable to charge through a standard USB port. Once at full charge, you can unplug it and take it with you, tapping your Apple Watch to the charging plate when you need a boost – no cords or cables necessary. Keep in mind this is a flat, roughly 4.5″ keychain, so if you rely on your watch as an alarm clock or want it propped up next to you, you’re better off with some of the charging stand options on the list. Still, with Griffin’s solid reputation in the industry and the company’s limited lifetime warranty on parts and labor, this charger is a worthwhile bet for its pricepoint. Purchase: $59.99 on BestBuy.com.

Editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.