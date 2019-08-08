The Best 4K TVs For Gaming

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

You already know to invest in a solid set of gaming headphones, a gaming chair and even a soundbar to amplify the rumbling soundtrack and bustling sound effects that underscore your gameplay, but to really get the most out of your favorite games, you should consider investing in a new TV.

While most TV sets deliver decent picture quality, avid gamers will tell you to pick up a 4K TV that’s specially designed to enhance the graphics and motion you see on-screen. With four times the pixels than typical HD TVs, 4K television sets are taking over the market, thanks to promises of crystal clear imagery and cutting edge technologies.

Whether you’re a FIFA player, an RPG enthusiast, or you just love gaming with your team, 4K TVs let you see what’s happening on-screen in ways you never could before. Think: sharper images, more realistic graphics and smoother, more fluid motion for less blurriness during fast-paced action sequences in your gameplay. The same technologies also make these TVs great for non-game nights as well, with their better frame rates and wide-angle viewing screens ideal for watching sports or your favorite movies, too.

We’ve rounded up three of our favorite 4K TVs specifically made for gamers. With more pixels than regular TVs, no lag time and crisp, realistic images, these 4K gaming TVs deliver an immersive gaming experience that lets you tune out the noise and focus in on the action.

1. Samsung 65″ 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV

Featuring stunning surround sound and impeccable picture quality, Samsung’s Dynamic Crystal Color technology meshes millions of individual colors to create crisp and vibrant images that go well beyond the realm of 4K. A built-in 4K UHD processor adds more realism to everything you see on screen and the wide-viewing angle means you’re able to enjoy awesome image quality no matter where you sit. Best of all, Samsung’s “Real Game Enhancer technology” is designed to help provide a smoother, cleaner and all-around better gaming experience with less “stuttering” and noise.

PROS: super easy set-up and mounting; “Bixby” assistant lets you control volume and settings using just your voice.

CONS: you’ll need a stronger wall mount to support this heavier unit.

2. LG Electronics 49″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This LG model comes with 4K Cinema HDR to help provide clear and accurate image quality. The Nano Cell Display helps pinpoint and accentuate color accuracy, which can definitely help if you find yourself gaming in low-light environments. And with extra high dynamic ranges and stunning Dolby Atmos surround sound (based on the same systems used in cinemas across the country) you’re able to enjoy better images, better audio and an all-around heightened gaming experience.

LG’s tone-mapping technology helps to optimize each scene for more consistent picture quality and more realistic depictions. The TV also has Google Assistant built in, so you can control your unit and paired smart home devices using just your voice through the LG Magic Remote.

PROS: remote uses radio frequencies so you don’t have to point at TV or be in same room to use its functions.

CONS: at 49 inches, this is the smallest option on our list; some users report having to manually turn up the brightness at night.

3. Hisense 50″ 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

Hisense may not be a household name (yet), but the Chinese TV manufacturer has been turning eyes with its recent models. The ultra 4K model features Hisense’s patented ULED technology, which works intuitively to constantly adjust color and brightness depending on your lighting conditions and the type of media being played. Tracking rogue cops through a dark underground world? The TV will turn up the contrasts so you can spot things more easily. With a vast color range that includes more than a billion colors, you can see characters, scenery and terrains in more detail. The TV also features motion smoothing, to eliminate any lags during particularly fast-action scenes.

PROS: this model also comes with Google Assistant already built-in, so you can control the volume, settings and more using your voice for convenience.

CONS: at 40 pounds, this TV is anything but lightweight.