May the 4th Be With You: The Best New Toys and Collectibles For ‘Star Wars’ Fans

From here in the U.S. to galaxies far far away, May the 4th is now known universally as “Star Wars Day,” thanks to a pun on that famous Star Wars quote, “May the force be with you.”

According to StarWars.com, the first notable occurrence with the May 4th pun took place on that date in 1979, when Margaret Thatcher took office as the new British Prime Minister. Thatcher’s Conservative party took out an ad in The London Evening News to congratulate her, saying “May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie. Congratulations.”

Since then, “Star Wars Day” has been celebrated around the world, with fans gathering to re-watch the movies (stream them all here), participate in cosplay, and to show off their Star Wars toys and collectibles at makeshift conventions. Brands are also getting in on the action, offering limited-edition collaborations inspired by everything from Sith Lords to lightsabers.

Whether you’re part of the Rebel Legion, a serious collector, or just a casual fan, here are seven pieces of Star Wars merch to pick up this weekend. Shop quickly: the demand — and force — is strong with many of the items on our list, and you’ll want to sang them before they’re sold-out.

1. ThinkGeek Star Wars Sale

For one day only (May 4th), ThinkGeek is offering 30% off all Star Wars merchandise (excluding lightsabers). ThinkGeek has everything from Star Wars apparel and accessories, to tech gadgets, toys and home goods. We like this kettle, which takes your coffee or tea to the dark side, with a glossy black finish and design inspired by Darth Vader’s helmet. The handle, meantime, is reminiscent of his iconic lightsaber.

This piece of officially-licensed Star Wars merchandise is made from a contemporary mix of aluminum and stainless steel and works on all cooktops. It holds 1.7 liters of water and the handles stay cool to the touch for safe, easy pouring. Purchase: $39.99 on ThinkGeek.com. (Note: items go back to regular price on Saturday night at 11:59 pm EST).

2. MeUndies Star Wars Collection

Unisex loungewear and sleepwear brand, MeUndies is known for its fun, irreverent releases and this week, they launched their official Star Wars collection, which includes briefs, boxers and lounge pants for men and women in three Star Wars-inspired prints. There’s even a unisex onesie. Choose from neon lightsabers, “Death Star Disco,” or “Yub Nub” (named after the Ewok celebration song playing at the end of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi).

Prices range from $18-$78 and products are available in women’s sizes XS-2XL and men’s sizes S-3XL. Purchase: $18.00+ on MeUndies.com.

3. LEGO Star Wars Snowspeeder – 20th Anniversary Edition

LEGO released their first Star Wars-themed set in 1999. Two decades later, LEGO has released hundreds of Star Wars sets, with many of them — especially first editions — now fetching thousands of dollars on eBay.

This special-edition set is an updated version of the original 7130 snowspeeder vehicle model, which made its first appearance in The Empire Strikes Back (stream here).

The set includes the white snowspeeder ship, a working gun turret, spring-loaded shooters, and four LEGO Star Wars figures: Luke Skywalker, Dak Ralter, a Rebel trooper and Lando Calrissian. There are 309 pieces in total, including two blasters and a lightsaber. Purchase: $31.99 on Amazon.com.

4. Han Solo Collectible Figure

Serious collectors will want to check out the Disney Store’s new selection of Star Wars merch, which ranges from T-shirts to toys. We like this limited-edition Han Solo figure, inspired by Harrison Ford’s appearance in The Empire Strikes Back and featuring an authentic costume and a Millennium Falcon-inspired base. Limited to just 600 units, this figure was entirely sculpted, molded and painted by hand, and includes incredibly intricate details, like a real cloth fabric costume and leather belt. The figure measures 20” H x 14” W x 15” L and is a true keepsake and collector’s item for fans of Ford — and the film. Purchase: $554.00 on ShopDisney.com.

5. Star Wars PopSockets

The popular PopSockets cell phone holders are now available in Star Wars-themed designs, including this Millennium Falcon print made from etched aluminum. PopSockets let you hold your phone between your fingers, for a more secure grip while you text, talk or FaceTime. Set it on a table and it becomes a convenient phone stand.

New to PopSockets: their swappable PopGrips (like this BB-8 design) which lets you remove the top so your phone lies flat for easy wireless charging. Purchase: $15.00 on PopSockets.com.

6. Hasbro Star Wars Sale

Toymaker Hasbro is offering 20% off select Star Wars toys on Amazon this Saturday. It’s a great opportunity to stock up on popular items like this Darth Vader Voice Changer Mask. Based on the Dark Lord’s iconic black helmet, it features discreet buttons that let you change your voice to sound like Darth Vader. You can also select special sound effects, like Vader’s deep, heavy breathing. The helmet measures just over 12 inches and runs on three AA batteries. Purchase: $29.95 on Amazon.com.

Take advantage of Star Wars Day on Amazon and be among the first to pre-order Hasbro’s recently unveiled Star Wars Vintage Collection action figures too. We like this classic R2-D2 figure, which measures 3.75 inches tall and features many of the original details from when the toy was first launched by American toy company, Kenner Products, in the 80s.

What we like: the retro-inspired packaging and the incredible attention to detail on each figure, which features six different points of articulation. Purchase: $12.99 on Amazon.com.

7. Star Wars Stormtrooper Robot

Just in time for Star Wars Day, UBTECH Robotics has launched the Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper Robot, a real, working robot with augmented reality (AR) capabilities, voice command, facial recognition, and sentry patrolling.

The interactive robot lets you control and interact with your Stormtrooper by building and completing missions (via a companion app), using voice commands to issue orders, and sending it to patrol your room and issuing an alert when an “intruder” is near.

What we like: UBTECH’s facial recognition technology lets you program up to three faces using the facial biometrics feature for personalized interactions. The robot also has a built-in infrared sensor, which helps it detect obstacles or steep drops (I.e. on the edge of a table), so it stays on-path and intact. Purchase: $129.57 on Amazon.com.

