The Best Portable Chargers For Every Device

You’re constantly on the go and taking your devices with you, but while it’s a convenient way to stay connected, what happens when you run out of juice? There’s nothing worse than having your phone or laptop die when all you want to do is call an Uber home, or finish off one last email at the cafe (a.k.a. your “mobile office”).

Fortunately, a number of companies these days are making reliable, easy-to-use battery packs that you can carry with you and whip out whenever your devices need a boost. Unlike the clunky (and chunky) versions of years past, which often added bulk to your everyday carry, these power banks pack a lot of punch into their slim, lightweight packages.

Whether you need a reliable power source for work or travel, a back-up Nintendo Switch charger for your game night, or just want a way to prevent your phone from dying (still need that Uber), we’ve rounded up some of the best chargers for every device.

These best-selling models will last you longer and provide more juice than the cheap mini chargers you see at the drugstore check-out, and they’re all backed by solid reviews and warranties, too. Here’s what to get.

BEST FOR PHONES: Mophie Powerstation PD

You already know Mophie for its best-selling battery cases, which can add an extra 30+ hours to your phone’s battery life while keeping it sealed and protected. But if you’d rather not have a bulky case on your device, or would prefer a power source you can tuck away, consider grabbing one of Mophie’s “powerstation” chargers.

Available in half a dozen sizes (including a $40 keychain model), the powerstations all provide fast, reliable charging in a chic and compact package. We like the new 6,700mAh powerstation PD portable battery, which uses “power delivery” technology to fast-charge your phones up to 2.5 times faster than a standard charger. Mophie says the powerstation PD will get you up to 20% battery life after just ten minutes, and up to 50% battery in half an hour.

PD technology basically increases the amount of power that can be delivered to your device, in this case, up to 18W (for comparison, most basic chargers only get you up to 5W of power). A built-in 18W USB-A port lets you charge a second device at the same time.

Note: you’ll want to make sure your phone is PD-enabled, though most of the big mobile brands, like iPhone and Galaxy, support this superfast charging. Purchase: $59.95 on Mophie.com.

ALSO CONSIDER: PhoneSoap Go

Not familiar with PhoneSoap? It’s a phone charger that doubles as a sanitizer for your device, thanks to an internal UV light that the company says kills 99.99% of germs on your phone. Its 7000mAh battery has the power to sanitize your phone up to 45 times or charge your phone up to four times on a single charge. The PhoneSoap case is large enough to fit most smartphones in the market, and it’ll also sanitize your keys, earbuds, and other accessories that fit inside. Because it uses UV light, there are no harmful chemicals that will get into your device. The durable carrying case also protects your phone while it’s charging or sanitizing. Purchase: $79.95 on PhoneSoap.com.

BEST FOR TABLETS: Renogy 15000mAH Solar Power Pack

A solar-powered battery pack under $30? You’re getting a ton of value packed into an affordable package with this Renogy Solar Power Bank. Thanks to its large capacity, 15,000mAh lithium battery, this portable battery pack can power up an iPad up to two times (as well as fully charging an iPhone or Android up to five times) on a single charge. Two USB ports let you charge two devices simultaneously, while the compact, lightweight design (this thing weighs less than 9 oz.) lets you stash it easily in your pocket or bag.

Made from a water-resistant and shock-resistant material, combined with a dust-proof casing, this is a portable battery pack that can take a beating. A solid option for outdoor adventurers, this charger captures sunlight via a highly-efficient solar panel, meaning you’ll never run out of power as long as the sun is still out. An included carabiner hook gives you the option of hanging the charger to your backpack or jacket, while a built-in LED flashlight doubles as an emergency lighting source for when the sun goes down.

Note: while the sun can act as a power source, the charging time will vary depending on the sun’s intensity and other location factors. To recharge your battery pack in the least amount of time, you’ll still want to plug it in. Purchase: $26.99 on Amazon.com.

BEST FOR LAPTOPS: Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD

Few names own the battery pack and charging space more than Anker, which boasts more than 30 million customers and has been quietly stepping up their game in the last couple of years. This best-selling Powercore+ battery pack delivers incredibly powerful, high-speed charging, thanks to its 26800mAh battery and a PD input of 27W.

In terms of performance, the power bank can fully charge your phone more than seven times over, and your tablets at least twice. It’ll also fully charge your laptop at least once (with fuel left in the tank). Plug the Powercore+ into an outlet and it’ll recharge itself in less than 4.5 hours. Anker says that’s three times faster than other portable chargers in this category.

The battery pack comes with one USB-C port and two USB ports for an array of charging capabilities. Anker’s “MultiProtect” technology prevents surges and short circuiting, to keep your devices safe. This package also includes an 18-month warranty. Purchase: $129.99 on Amazon.com.

BEST FOR GAMING CONSOLES: iMuto Portable Charger

If you’re taking your Nintendo Switch on the go, consider packing this iMuto portable charger in your carrying case as well. Equipped with “Qualcomm Certified Quick Charge 3.0 Technology” and a 30000mAh battery, the company says it works four times faster than standard chargers, with enough capacity to charge an iPhone up to a dozen times, an iPad 2.5 times and your gaming consoles multiple times as well (reviewers also say the iMuto is a solid bet for PSP, digital cameras, Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones as well).

A digital screen shows you your charging time, while multiple safety features prevent your device from over-charging or over-heating. This set includes the external battery pack, a micro USB cable, and a waterproof storage pouch. It’s also backed by an 18-month warranty. Purchase: $50.99 on Amazon.com.

BEST FOR MULTI-CHARGING: Satechi: 75W Dual Type-C PD Travel Charger

Leave the rest of your chargers at home and consolidate your cables into this best-selling portable travel charger from Satechi. The durable, versatile charger connects up to four devices at one time, with two USB-C PD ports for laptops and tablets (and fast charging-compatible smartphones), and two USB-A ports to charge your phones, cameras and other media devices (I.e. a pair of wireless headphones or a Kindle).

What we like: Satechi’s charging technology is compliant with almost all industry safety standards to prevent over-charging, while the heat-resistant material prevents the charger from getting too hot. The charger’s broad voltage input range (100-240V) makes it a great travel accessory too.

Note: this isn’t a wireless battery pack like the other models on the list, so you’ll have to find an outlet to keep it plugged in. Still, for under $70, you’ll get a lot of value and use out of a charger that’s roughly the size of a deck of cards. Purchase: $69.99 on Amazon.com.

Editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.