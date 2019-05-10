The Best GoPro Cameras to Get Right Now

Whether you want a camera that can keep up with your adventurous lifestyle or one that will commemorate life’s biggest moments from a point-of-view angle, we love using GoPro cameras for both video and photos.

GoPros have a long list of, well, pros, which could be where they got their name. The company makes cameras in a variety of price points and with varying features, but something they all have in common is their small size. Designed to be handheld or mounted on anything from a helmet to a snowboard to a selfie stick, GoPros are ideal for anyone who is concerned about weight, whether you don’t want to weigh down your suitcase with a bulky camera or change the balance of your snowboard.

GoPros are also known for the durability, with the small cameras able to withstand tough climates. Many of their new models are waterproof, making them even more adaptable to various settings. Get amazing underwater footage of your family snorkeling trip or don’t sweat it if your water bottle spills in your backpack.

We also love GoPros because they produce high-quality videos and photos without sacrificing one or the other. And there’s no need to carry two devices to capture different things.

GoPro offers ways to easily upload and edit your video and photos onto your phone or computer instantly by using the GoPro app. Working with WiFi and Bluetooth technology, the app also turns your phone into a remote control, allowing you to easily control your camera, editing and sharing videos and photos through email or on social media with the click of a button. With the Protune app, users can change the ISO Limit, adjust White Balance, control Sharpness and Exposure and more, all with the end goal of producing professional-quality content. Many of the models below support voice control too, letting you shoot with a single command: “GoPro, start recording.”

If you’re ready to capture your next adventure, we’ve got the GoPro that will help you do it. Here are four of the best-reviewed units online.

1. GoPro HERO7

GoPro calls this their “most advanced camera ever” and it’s easy to see why. The HERO7 has enhanced stabilization features that predict your movements to correct for any shakiness, delivering smoother cuts of video. Its “SuperPhoto” mode, meantime, helps you get the best photos, automatically selecting HDR, local tone mapping or noise reduction to optimize your shots.

Users like the “time warp” mode, which lets them adjust the speed and focus to create fun time lapse videos. The HERO7 also allows for live streaming, say, if you want to share a concert experience or surf session with friends over Facebook Live. The camera is waterproof up to 33 feet, and can also be controlled using voice commands, for when your hands are busy clapping along to the music, or swimming back into the ocean to catch your next wave.

The HERO7 Black delivers crisp, 4K60 video and 12MP photos. Users say the image quality is surprisingly sharp for a mini action camera of this size and price point. The camera weighs just four ounces and is less than 2.5 inches wide, making it easy to tuck into your coat or bag for your next adventure. Purchase: $349.99 on Amazon.com.

2. GoPro HERO 5

Capture professional-grade 4K video and 12MP photos in three modes with the waterproof and durable GoPro HERO5. An upgraded version of the GoPro HERO4, the HERO5 has voice control, video stabilization, and a two-inch display screen that allows you to preview and trim videos.

Designed for the great outdoors, the HERO5 features a rugged, durable casing, and is waterproof up to 33 feet. Like the HERO7 (above), it can also be controlled using voice commands for easy access to its functions (I.e. “GoPro, take a photo”).

What we like: GoPro’s “QuikStories” function, which uploads content to your phone and lets you edit it on the fly. The camera also takes 12MP photos that can be shot in single, burst and time-lapse form. Purchase: $260 on Amazon.com.

3. GoPro HERO 4 BLACK

Featuring reliable image quality and crisp, clear shooting for high quality videos, the GoPro HERO4 BLACK has a processor that is two times more powerful than its predecessors. Users like its ability to capture shots on the move and at night, where the camera’s “low light mode” will automatically adjust settings and frame rates for optimal image capture.

The HERO4 lacks some of the features of the HERO5, but that means a smaller price and physical size. And while the HERO4 isn’t waterproof, it can be made waterproof with a case that will let it sustain depths up to 131 feet (keep in mind that the case will add bulk and will be bigger than the HERO5). Unlike the HERO5, the HERO4 doesn’t have a two-inch display that allows for previewing videos.

Still, you get a lot of bang for your buck. The camera shoots in 1080p video or 720p for slow motion playback. With built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, the HERO4 can directly send footage to your smartphone or computer for easy editing. If you’re looking for professional quality shots and features, you’ll want to consider some of the other options on our list. But for amateur enthusiasts, or people looking to pick up their first GoPro, the HERO4 Black is a solid bet. Purchase: $214 on Amazon.com.

4. GoPro HERO Session

Waterproof, compact and able to shoot stunning 1080P video, the GoPro HERO Session is perfect for anyone who wants a tiny camera that can capture big action. In addition to its video quality, the tiny matchbook-sized camera takes 8MP photos and can be easily mounted to a hat, tripod or to your body for photos on the go.

Easily download your videos and images straight to your phone thanks to the Session’s WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. Shoot time-lapse and burst images, film professional quality videos with 100 frames per second, and control video and photo recording with the simple push of a single button. The Session weighs just 2.5 ounces and users say it’s great to keep in your pocket for concerts, festivals and travel, when you don’t want to be bogged down by heavy equipment.

The Session doesn’t have a screen that allows for in-camera editing and it doesn’t have the same level of stabilization and the HERO4 and HERO5 or voice activation. There are add-ons you can purchase, however, to get a gimbal-like grip on your footage. Purchase: $145 on Amazon.com.

A portion of this story was republished with the permission of SPY. To read the full article, click here. Editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something from our links, PMC may earn a commission.