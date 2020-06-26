See Barack Obama, Taylor Swift, Joe Biden Take Part in Stonewall Day Stream

Barack Obama, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Kesha and more took part in Pride Live’s Stonewall Day livestream Friday, with former vice president/current Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his wife Jill also making a surprise appearance.

“Whether we’re fighting to protect a patient from discrimination in the healthcare system or to combat violence against the LGBTQ community, particularly trans women of color, or to link arms with the causes of racial and justice that have been sweeping the country, I hope you know that your voice can make an enormous difference,” Obama said during his two-minute speech. “I hope you all understand what Edie Windsor and Harvey Milk and Bayard Rustin all knew: that progress doesn’t happen on its own. It happens because we stand up, speak out and demand change. That’s what America has always been about. So keep on protesting peacefully and safely, whether that’s in your home, on social media or out in the streets. Make sure you’re registered to vote.”

An important message from @taylorswift13 on #StonewallDay happening NOW on @LogoTV's YouTube & FB. To donate, text REBEL to 243725. pic.twitter.com/rpHtDU7PF1 — Pride Live (@REALPRIDELIVE) June 26, 2020

Swift talked about Stonewall Day, performing at the Stonewall Inn and the Supreme Court’s recent decision to protect the LGTBQ community under the Civil Rights Act. “We still have so far to go in terms of protections,” said Swift, who also criticized the census form for its limited gender choices.

Biden similarly addressed the Supreme Court decision. “The fight is far from over and the path ahead is going to be anything but easy,” Biden said. “These fights require leadership. Wherever injustice exists, leaders across the world must respond with action. I assure you that America once again will be the beacon of hope for LGBTQ people, here at home and throughout the world.”

Pride Live’s Stonewall Day event also featured performances by Kesha (“Rainbow”) and Hayley Kiyoko (a cover of the Killers’ “Mr. Brightside”):



