Hear New Trailer From the Obamas’ Higher Ground-Produced Podcast ‘Tell Them, I Am’

St. Louis rapper Mvstermind, Malaysian singer Yuna and Indian musician Zakir Hussain are among the musical guests slated for the second season of Tell Them, I Am, which will launch on April 12th, the first day of Ramadan.

Created and hosted by Misha Euceph and produced by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground in partnership with Spotify, the podcast features Muslim voices, which highlight universal narratives that depict the small defining moments of life. Euceph also serves as the executive producer of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s Renegades: Born in the USA and The Michelle Obama Podcast.

In the new audio trailer, Euceph explains the importance of storytelling and how she grew up listening to tales passed down through generations. “And that’s the thing about stories,” she says.”We keep telling them because they help us make sense of who we are.”

The season will feature Muslim activists including Malala Yousafzai, authors including Nadiya Hussain, artists, actors, performers, athletes, and more. There will be 22 guests spotlighted in Season Two.