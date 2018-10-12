New Banksy Auction Set Despite Artist’s Self-Destructing Painting

Julien’s Auctions, undeterred by Banksy’s latest prank, announced plans to auction off more works by the street artist in November.

“We can’t guarantee that our four Banksy’s will automatically shred or explode but they will sell to the highest bidder,” the auction house’s Darren Julien said in a statement.

On October 5th, in a now-infamous stunt, Banksy self-destructed his “Girl With Balloon” painting in front of an astonished audience just moments after the work sold for $1.4 million at auction.

Banksy also shared a video of the years-in-the-making prank, which he concocted as a defense against the painting going to auction; ironically, art experts now say that the shredding of the piece most likely enhanced the painting’s value.

In a new interview, the anonymous “winner” of the “Girl With Balloon” auction said, “When the hammer came down last week and the work was shredded, I was at first shocked, but gradually I began to realize that I would end up with my own piece of art history.” The piece has since been renamed “Love Is in the Bin” and newly authenticated by Banksy’s Pest Control agency, CBS News reports.

Of the Banksy works going to auction at Julien’s on November 14th, the most notable is “Slave Labour (Bunting Boy),” which Banksy initially graffiti-ed onto a concrete wall outside a London discount store.

“Slave Labour depicts a young child on his knees at a sewing machine, diligently producing a string of Union Jack bunting,” Julien’s said of the piece, estimated to sell between $600,000 and $800,000.

“It is believed to have been created by Banksy as a protest against the use of sweatshops for the manufacture of souvenirs commemorating the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and the 2012 upcoming Summer Olympics in London. One of the most publicized and poignant examples of Banksy’s social commentary, Slave Labour helped bring international attention to the exploitation of youth.”

Other Banksy works at Julien’s Auction include his “Crazy Horse” (estimate: $100,000-$125,000) and “TV Girl,” which the street artist spray-painted atop a Burger King sign.