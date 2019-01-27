×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Watch Meek Mill Deliver 'Championships' Songs in 'SNL' Debut Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Banksy’s Tribute to Bataclan Terror Victims Stolen From Paris Venue

“The work of Banksy, a symbol of contemplation belonging to all – residents, Parisians and citizens of the world – has been taken from us,” Bataclan says of theft

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
A recent artwork believed to be attributed to Banksy is of a woman veiled in mourning next to the Bataclan concert venue in Paris, France, 26 June 2018. Several artworks attributed to the anonymous British street artist appeared in the French capital.Banksy street art in Paris, France - 26 Jun 2018

A Banksy mural outside Paris' Bataclan that paid tribute to the victims of the November 2015 terror attack was stolen late Friday night.

Julien De Rosa/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A Banksy mural outside Paris’ Bataclan that paid tribute to the victims of the November 2015 terror attack was stolen late Friday night.

“We are today filled with a deep sense of indignation,” the Bataclan tweeted. “The work of Banksy, a symbol of contemplation belonging to all – residents, Parisians and citizens of the world – has been taken from us.”

The Banksy mural, which the street artist painted on a Bataclan fire exit door in June 2018, depicted a veiled woman mourning outside the venue where 90 people at an Eagles of Death Metal concert were shot and killed by terrorists.

According to the BBC, a “group of hooded individuals armed with angle grinders” removed the door and placed it in a van late Friday night. The Bataclan painting was one of numerous murals Banksy painted throughout Paris in June 2018; the street artist previously confirmed its provenance on his Instagram.

As the BBC noted, a Banksy work that was painted and subsequently removed from a U.K. garage recently sold for “a six-figure sum.” Banksy’s recent “Girl With Balloon” stunt, where one of his paintings self-destructed after it sold at auction, reportedly increased the work’s value.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad