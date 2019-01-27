Banksy’s Tribute to Bataclan Terror Victims Stolen From Paris Venue

A Banksy mural outside Paris’ Bataclan that paid tribute to the victims of the November 2015 terror attack was stolen late Friday night.

“We are today filled with a deep sense of indignation,” the Bataclan tweeted. “The work of Banksy, a symbol of contemplation belonging to all – residents, Parisians and citizens of the world – has been taken from us.”

The Banksy mural, which the street artist painted on a Bataclan fire exit door in June 2018, depicted a veiled woman mourning outside the venue where 90 people at an Eagles of Death Metal concert were shot and killed by terrorists.

According to the BBC, a “group of hooded individuals armed with angle grinders” removed the door and placed it in a van late Friday night. The Bataclan painting was one of numerous murals Banksy painted throughout Paris in June 2018; the street artist previously confirmed its provenance on his Instagram.

As the BBC noted, a Banksy work that was painted and subsequently removed from a U.K. garage recently sold for “a six-figure sum.” Banksy’s recent “Girl With Balloon” stunt, where one of his paintings self-destructed after it sold at auction, reportedly increased the work’s value.