‘Badlands’ Podcast Explores Dark Side of Hollywood in Season 1 Trailer

Jake Brennan Productions has released the Season 1 trailer for Badlands, a spinoff from their true crime podcast series Disgraceland.

The first season of the new show, titled Hollywoodland, will premiere May 5th on Amazon Music and will explore some of the most infamous true-crime stories within Los Angeles’ celebrity culture, with the debut episode focusing on the circumstances of Marilyn Monroe’s death. Later episodes will center on River Phoenix, Bruce Lee, Dennis Hopper, Fatty Arbuckle, John Holmes, George Reeves, Natalie Wood, Lana Turner, and other well-known, troubled figures of Hollywood.

“Disgraceland has allowed me to dig deep into the most insane stories in music history, but the unhinged history of notorious figures in the spotlight goes way beyond musicians,” host and creator Jake Brennan said. “Partnering with Amazon Music on Badlands means more stories about the thrilling lives and dirty deeds of significant figures from Hollywood, sports, and beyond. Ever since starting Disgraceland, this has been something my listeners have asked for: edge-of-your-seat storytelling about figures from beyond the world of music. I’m stoked to be able to deliver.”

The entire 10-episode season will be available on Amazon Music with its premiere on May 5th. All other major podcast platforms will premiere the first episode of Hollywoodland on that date, with new episodes rolling out every Wednesday.