Ava DuVernay Announces Spotify Podcast Series on Police Accountability

Ava DuVernay has announced that her first Spotify-produced podcast will be an unscripted series centered on the Law Enforcement Accountability Project (LEAP).

The When They See Us and Selma filmmaker — who inked a multi-year partnership with the audio platform in January — announced the project’s synopsis as part of Spotify’s Stream On event on Monday.

“One of the things that defines artists is our curiosity — always wanting to learn more, reach further,” she said. “And so this is a non-scripted project called The LEAP Files. We analyze high-profile cases that have been in the news as it relates to police brutality against black people. This podcast pulls back the curtain.”

Each week, the investigative series will chronicle a new case of police brutality and explore the “blue wall of silence” that surrounds officers that are accused of murdering unarmed black civilians, zeroing in on the lack of repercussions and accountability despite fatal wrongdoing.

DuVernay announced the launch of LEAP last year, consisting of a fund that aims to bring to light issues of police violence and abuse. As part of her deal with Spotify, DuVernay’s production company Array partnered with Spotify’s Gimlet studio, with shows overseen by Array Filmworks President Sarah Bremner.