Death of August Ames: Hear Jon Ronson Discuss in New Audio Trailer

August Ames died by suicide in December after becoming embroiled in controversy on Twitter and now is the subject of an exclusive Audible investigation

Adult performer August Ames gets ready in her hotel room before the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo on January 18, 2014 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adult performer August Ames gets ready in her hotel room before the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo on January 18, 2014 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Roger Kisby/Redux

Last December, 23-year-old August Ames died by suicide in a park in California’s San Fernando Valley. Ames was more than an adult film actress; she was a legit porn star. In her four years working in the industry, she performed in close to 300 scenes and amassed over 600,000 Twitter followers. After she made controversial and polarizing statements about gay porn actors that many found homophobic, she received intense cyberbullying, which revealed a schism between the gay and straight communities in the porn industry. It ended in Ames (real name Mercedes Grabowski) taking her own life.

Now, British journalist and documentarian Jon Ronson is telling the story of how Twitter bullying resulted in Ames’ death in an audible exclusive titled, The Last Days of August. Listen to the trailer below, which includes audio of Ames discussing her “dorky, silly personality,” as well as other exclusive audio interviews.

According to Ronson — whose last audio book was titled The Butterfly Effect and explored the price of free porn — he was approached by Ames’ husband, Evil Angel producer Kevin Moore, a month after her untimely death to investigate and, according to the Audible press release, Ronson soon heard “rumors and secrets hinting at a very different story — something mysterious and unexpected and terrible.”

“I lost the woman I love to a bunch of people’s stupid opinions on social media,” Moore is quoted in the audio. “So am I just supposed to roll over?” Rolling Stone caught up with Moore at the AVNs this past March, and he told us at the time: “The business side doesn’t want to acknowledge it because it’s not sexy. The industry wants to stick its head in the sand and just hope it all goes away.”

Ronson also interviews porn star Jessica Drake, who Moore blamed for Ames’ death. She gives a tear-filled interview and pleads: “Somebody has to help me.”

The Last Days of August is available on Audible on January 4th, 2019.

