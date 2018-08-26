At Least Four Dead in Mass Shooting at Jacksonville Video Game Tournament

At least four people were killed and nine injured when a shooter opened fire at a Jacksonville, Florida video game tournament Sunday.

Audio from the shooting, which occurred during a sanctioned tournament for the Madden ’19 video game, was captured live over the streaming site Twitch.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office warned Sunday following the incident.

In the disturbing Twitch video, two competitors are playing a game of Madden ’19 when gunfire suddenly broke out at the GLHF Game Bar, a venue in the heavily populated marketplace Jacksonville Landing.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office later confirmed there were “multiple fatalities” as a result of the mass shooting. “One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted,” they added; it’s unclear whether the shooter is counted among the four dead. News 4 Jax reports that three victims were hospitalized in stable condition, one person with serious injuries and five more in good condition.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the shooter was a gamer that had competed in the tournament and lost. The shooter “targeted a few people” before killing himself, witness Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski told the newspaper.

Pro gamer Drini Gjoka tweeted that he was shot in the thumb during the incident. “Our player, Drini, was hit in the thumb but is going to be fine,” Gjoka’s gaming team told TMZ. “He managed to escape and run down the street to a nearby gym. He’s currently cooperating with the authorities and we will be flying him out of Jacksonville as soon as we are given the green light from the officials on the ground.”

“We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage,” video game maker EA Sports tweeted. “This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved.”

The Jacksonville branch of the March for Our Lives movement tweeted, “March for our Lives Jacksonville is working on coordinating a response to the recent mass shooting. We once again are incredibly devastated to hear of such tragedy. We need to make sure this does not ever happen again in our city!”