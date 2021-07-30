 Rolling Loud: Missing Woman Ashley Espinosa-Sanchez Found - Rolling Stone
Woman Who Went Missing During Rolling Loud Miami Music Festival Has Been Found

Ashley Espinosa-Sanchez’s cousin, Demetria Madrigal, tells Rolling Stone that investigators think the young Tallahassee woman may have been drugged

Tallahassee woman Ashley Espinosa-Sanchez — who went missing this past weekend at Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida — has been found, according to her cousin, Demetria Madrigal.

“I haven’t slept this entire week. I’m still in shock,” Madrigal tells Rolling Stone. “We just want to get her home. She’s always been so sheltered; her grandmother raised her. She’s never, ever been wild.” The festival was apparently only her cousin’s second show.

Miami Garden Police did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Investigators contacted Madrigal Friday morning with the news that 23-year-old Espinosa-Sanchez is currently at a hospital in Naples, Florida; she was not given the name of the facility. According to Madrigal, Espinosa-Sanchez was last seen Monday night with a man — previously described by police as “an unknown black male, 5′10″ – 6′0″, thin build” — who helped the lost and confused woman.

“She actually spent the night with this gentleman, which I need to reach out and thank him very much because she didn’t have any money, she didn’t have her phone, she didn’t have anything,” Madrigal says. “If he didn’t give her a place to sleep or give her shoes and socks she would have been wandering without anything.”

Espinosa-Sanchez first went missing on Saturday after giving her friend, Nicholas Prevost, her phone and disappearing into the crowd. The two drove to Miami together to attend the three-day fest.

“This is probably one of the worst weekends of my life. I didn’t even care about the Rolling Loud festival when she disappeared, like, at all,” Prevost previously told NBC.

Madrigal is unsure where Espinosa-Sanchez has been since Monday, but said that investigators told her that her cousin may have been drugged by a friend. Apparently, she said as much at a medic tent at the festival.

Madrigal is currently awaiting a call from the hospital and will be flying from her home in California to Florida when more information is available.

In This Article: Miami, Rolling Loud

