Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver’s Marriage Finally Terminated

They won’t be back.

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger finally wrapped up their marathon, decade-long divorce Tuesday when a judge in Los Angeles rubber-stamped their final judgment and entered it in the court’s filing system, online records confirm.

Shriver, a journalist, philanthropist, and member of the Kennedy clan filed her original divorce petition against the Terminator star in July 2011, shortly after it was revealed he fathered a fifth child with an employee who worked at the family’s Brentwood home.

Before submitting the final settlement for its Tuesday approval, Shriver and Schwarzenegger agreed to work with a private judge identified in filings as Scott Gordon, the former Los Angeles County Superior Court judge who presided over the high-profile divorces of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline and Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher.

Shriver, 66, and Schwarzenegger, 74, were married in 1985 and share four kids.

It was in May 2011, shortly after Schwarzenegger ended his final term as Governor of California, that the Los Angeles Times first revealed that he had sired a secret son with longtime household staffer Mildred Patricia Baena. Court records revealed Baena gave birth to son Joseph just one week after Shriver delivered her youngest son Christopher in 1997.

“After leaving the governor’s office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago,” Schwarzenegger told The Times in a statement. “I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children, and my family. I am truly sorry.”

Following the split, the former spouses appear to be on friendly terms and reunite regularly to support their kids. They posed for a photo together a few months ago to celebrate son Patrick Schwarzenegger’s birthday, and Shriver was on hand for a birthday celebration honoring her ex back in July 2020.

Lawyers for Schwarzenegger and Shriver did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.