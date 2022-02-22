Federal Jury Finds Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Guilty of Racist Hate Crime

The three white men convicted last year of murdering 25-year-old Black man Ahmaud Arbery were also guilty of depriving him of his right to use a public street because of the color of his skin, a jury found on Tuesday, who found that the actions were a violation of federal hate crime laws. Father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William Bryan were also convicted Tuesday of attempted kidnapping, and the McMichaels were each found guilty of brandishing or discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

During the federal trial, the defendants’ lawyers argued the men — who chased Arbery in trucks as he ran through a residential Georgia neighborhood, eventually cornering and shooting him dead — had been motivated not by racism but by a desire to stop what they viewed as a potential crime in progress. The men claimed they’d witnessed Arbery trespassing in the area on several occasions. Prosecutors said the defendants’ actions leading to Arbery’s death were driven by “racial assumptions, racial resentment and racial anger.” The prosecutors showed the jury evidence that the men had long held racist views of Black people, including text message where they spoke about killing Black people, used racist slurs, and shared racist memes.

The three men will now face the possibility of additional life sentences on top of the life sentences they received in January in Georgia state court. Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery in Feb. 2020, and his father were not eligible for parole in that sentencing. Bryan will face a parole board after 30 years.

This story is developing…