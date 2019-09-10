Apple Unveils iPhone 11, New Details on Apple TV+ Streaming Service

Apple officially announced the iPhone 11 today, and while the new lineup and features aren’t drastically different from the iPhone X, there’s certainly enough here for Apple ubers to consider upgrading to a new device.

CEO Tim Cook unveiled the new lineup from the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s Cupertino campus this morning, as part of Apple’s Fall Event.

Slated to hit stores on September 20th, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will both feature not one, not two but three rear-facing cameras, along with a new OLED display dubbed “Super Retina XDR.” The ultra-bright display promises a crisp, 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The cameras, meantime, all deliver 12MP photos. There’s a wide camera with a 26mm lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera — great for landscape shots or say, capturing the view at a concert or festival. The selfie camera has also been upgraded from 7MP. Also good to note: the new phones now allow 4K video recording via the selfie camera, to really let your viewers and followers get up close and personal.

Apple says the new phones will run on a fast and efficient A13 Bionic chip, and get about an extra hour or so of battery life compared to the iPhone XR. The company also says its popular Face ID feature will run 30% faster and be more responsive to faces at different angles and distances.

Screen sizes will be kept the same, with the iPhone 11 Pro holding a 5.8-inch display and the Pro Max equipped with a 6.5-inch screen. Unfortunately for non-earbud users, the 3.5mm headphone jack doesn’t make a comeback on this device, so you’ll still have to resort to a wireless set of cans to take your calls and listen to music on-the-go.

In addition to space grey and silver, the new phones will also be available in colors like “midnight green” and gold. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models and be available for pre-order beginning September 13, as Apple seeks to get a head start on the holiday shopping rush (on Amazon, some savvy manufactures have already started listing iPhone 11 cases for sale). Pricing for the new iPhones start at $699, which marks the “cheapest” iPhone of the past few years.

Buried under the buzz of today’s iPhone announcement was a quick update on the company’s new Apple TV+ streaming service. The new service — which has tapped people like Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa and J.J. Abrams, among others, to create original programming — will now launch November 1st and cost $4.99 a month. However, Apple says people who pick up a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV will get a full year of service for free.

One of the first shows expected to launch on the service is The Morning Show, a series about the behind-the-scenes drama on a struggling television morning news program. Aniston and Witherspoon star, alongside Steve Carrell. Apple also dropped the trailer today for See, post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama starring Momoa as an outlaw-turned-hero who must help save a community of people who have lost the ability to see (clever title, we know).

Apple has pushed for almost all original programming on its Apple TV+ service, rather than acquiring other people’s content, which is something that competitors like Hulu and Netflix do, in addition to broadcasting its own slate of originals.

There were a couple of other notable announcements today: Apple announced their seventh-gen iPad, which comes in a 10.2-inch version. While many of the features are similar to its predecessor, Apple says the new iPad is made from 100% recycled aluminum. The iPad 7 ships on September 30 and will retail for $329.

The company also unveiled a new Apple Watch today. The Apple Watch Series 5 will feature a dazzling OLED display, a built-in compass and up to 18 hours of battery life. GPS models will start at $399 with the cellular models starting at $499. Curiously, Apple says its Series 4 watch will be discontinued while the popular Series 3 watch (which contains many of the same features) will remain available. If you want the latest and greatest though, the Apple Watch Series 5 can be ordered today and will be in stores on September 20.