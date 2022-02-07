Antonio Brown Joins Kanye West’s Donda Sports, Nabs $2 Million Super Bowl Suite ‘For the Kids’

Antonio Brown is joining the ranks of Kanye West’s new sports endeavor. On Monday, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer confirmed he joined Donda Sports as its president as he posted the $2.2 million invoice of VIP and suite tickets to Sunday’s Super Bowl, which he says will be used to invite “kids with their families to the game.”

“As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this year’s SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!”

Brown’s post comes a week after Hollywood Unlocked shared a press release from Donda Sports where Brown was announced as a new member of the organization, meant to provide “professional and wellness support” to athletes.

“He will join Ye and [Justin] LaBoy to bring an athlete’s perspective to all aspects of the organization,” the statement, acquired by the outlet, read. “Donda Sports was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sports career.”

Also in his post Monday, Brown said the organization is aimed at empowering and “discovering the next superheroes.” “This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t— we say WE WILL,” he wrote. The footballer also hinted that the organization would host community events and will be “inviting kids with their families to the game.”

Reps for West and Brown did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment about Brown’s new position.

Two hours before his post, Brown shared a video of himself boarding a private jet with the caption, “DONDA SPORTS ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY.”

Brown’s addition to West’s Donda Sports comes several weeks after the two shared photos with each other at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood. Brown posted a photo with Ye with the caption, “Ye + AB = SB #CallGod.” Their get-together came just days after Brown was kicked out of the Buccaneers following a mid-game meltdown where he took off his jersey and left the field.

“When the game is done, Donda Sports is not done with you,” West said in the statement about Brown’s inclusion.

West’s sports endeavor “encompasses athlete representation” and a “full-service sports brand including apparel, sneakers and much more,” per Hollywood Unlocked. The sports brand is also behind the youth basketball team Donda Doves.

On Feb. 1, to mark the start of Black History Month, both the rapper and former footballer shared a black screen with the words “Black Future Month 2022.” Speaking to Complex, Brown said the two ran into each other at Craig’s restaurant and “just starting hanging out.” He said, “We’ve got a lot of positive things coming. It’s just been an amazing week for me.”