Annabella Sciorra Testifies at Harvey Weinstein Trial: ‘He Raped Me’

Annabella Sciorra testified about allegedly being sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein during the disgraced producer’s trial Thursday. While Weinstein isn’t facing charges related to his encounter with the Sopranos actress, Sciorra is serving as one of the prosecution’s four “prior bad acts” witnesses that detail Weinstein’s pattern of sexual assault.

A tearful Sciorra testified that Weinstein allegedly raped her following an industry dinner in the early Nineties; after driving her home to her apartment, “There was a knock at the door. I just opened it up to look out. The defendant was there, and he pushed the door open.”

“He kept coming at me and I felt very overpowered because he was very big,” Sciorra testified (via The Hollywood Reporter). “He led me into the bedroom and he shoved me onto the bed. I can’t tell you exactly when his pants came off or exactly what happened.”

Sciorra continued: “As I was trying to get him off of me — I was punching him, I was kicking him — and he took my hands and put them over my head, he put my hands over my head to hold them back and he got on top of me and he raped me. He put his penis inside my vagina. He had intercourse while I was trying to fight, but I couldn’t fight anymore because he had my hands locked.

“At a certain point, he stopped. He came out of me and he ejaculated on top of me, on my nightgown. He said, ‘I have perfect timing.’ And then he proceeded to put his mouth on my vagina, and before he did that, he said, ‘This is for you,’ ” Sciorra said. “And I didn’t have very much fight left inside me at this point. I said, ‘No, no.’ But there was not much I could do at that point. My body shut down. It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual. I didn’t even really know what was happening. It was like a seizure or something.”

Mira Sorvino, who has accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, tweeted in support of her fellow actress:

Today the whole world needs to send prayers and love to Annabella Sciorra. She is a shining light, a lioness. To have the courage to stand up today in court and expose the monster shows her moral, beautiful, extraordinary heart. We stand with you, we love you!#AnnabellaHero — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 23, 2020

Do you know how difficult it is to speak such words that summon up the searing memory of that brutal rape? She has the courage of a thousand warriors. Don’t let Harvey’s crimes go disbelieved, unpunished. #SheSpeakstheTruth #AnnabellaSciorra #AnnabellaHero #AnnabellaStrong https://t.co/rgjA1K1Cej — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 23, 2020

Weinstein is facing five sex-crime charges, including rape and predatory sexual assault; if convicted on just predatory sexual-assault charges, he could face life in prison.

As previously reported, Weinstein’s defense team will attempt to prove that the sexual-assault allegations against the producer — from both the two accusers and the four “prior bad acts” witnesses — were consensual encounters. Weinstein’s attorney Damon Cheronis previously told the court that he has “dozens and dozens and dozens of loving emails to Mr. Weinstein,” and that some of the women who claim they were abused “also bragged about being in a sexual relationship with him.”

