‘The First Time’ With Andy Richter

Andy Richter discussed his new Audible project, meeting Conan O’Brien, basic flight etiquette and more on the latest installment of Rolling Stone‘s The First Time.

Richter kicked off by discussing Vroom Vroom, a new Audible project he stars in alongside Yvette Nicole Brown. “It’s basically a sitcom that is only audio,” he says. “I really enjoy doing voice work. The fact that I get to do cartoon voices is a dream come true. That, and being on a talk show when there are animal segments. Those are the two most important accomplishments to the child me: I get to do cartoon voices and I get to touch alligators.”

After recalling his time on Jill Soloway’s The Real Live Brady Bunch, he explained how he met O’Brien at a party at Bob Odenkirk’s house and how he eventually became his sidekick on Late Night. “I knew I could be as stupid as I wanna be with him, and he loved it,” he says. “It’s the most exciting thing in the world when you end up next to somebody who likes to be as stupid as you do and to just make fun of stuff and just have fun. And he’s definitely is one of those people.”

Elsewhere, Richter dove into the genesis of his early 2000s sitcom Andy Richter Controls the Universe, as well as a recent incident involving a flight passenger who put his bare feet on the touch screen. Richter asked the man if he could take his feet down. “Later, I saw that he defiantly 10 or 15 minutes later put them back up,” he said. “And that was when I decided, ‘Fuck this guy,’ and took a picture of him and put it on Twitter.”