Celebrities Go Full Cringe Responding to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

When a major military conflict preceded by a global pandemic breaks out on the world stage, people don’t want to seek reassurance from major political leaders, or learn the truth from vaunted media institutions. They want to hear from the a guy who made his name filming rich housewives and the woman who played a bitchy high-schooler on a in the CW reboot.

Over the past 24 hours, celebrities have come out in full force to weigh in on Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine. And while one would think that the disastrous reaction to the star-studded 2020 cover version of “Imagine” would have dissuaded them from weighing in on social media, one would be wrong.

Leading the charge was Andy Cohen, head of Bravo and dishy host of Watch What Happens Live. This morning, Cohen took a break from playing Barbies with drunk, rich white women to weigh in on the invasion. In a true demonstration of the principles of synergy, Cohen posted an Instagram Story that managed to combine one buzzy news story (the viral ascendance of the word game Wordle) with another (the shellbombing of millions of innocent civilians by a power-hungry despot):

Once Putin sees Andy Cohen’s story, the war will be over pic.twitter.com/3rYNsE7wkt — Emily (@emilybernay) February 24, 2022

Thankfully, Cohen had the foresight to not press “enter” on the word, thereby refraining from spoiling the word of the day to other Wordle players (although, let’s be honest, what are you doing playing Wordle on the shitter the day after World War III almost breaks out… just kidding, I got it in three tries today). Yet his ham-fisted attempt at promoting harmony and understanding by weighing in on a subject he almost certainly knows nothing about would later be topped by AnnaLynne McCord, the actor perhaps best known for playing the snooty Naomi Clark on the CW’s early 2010s remake of Beverly Hills, 90210.

In an earnest, front-facing video that she has somehow, for some reason, still failed to delete, McCord delivered a rousing rendition of a poem in which she images a world where she could have been Vladimir Putin’s mother, thus saving the world from the brink of calamity (McCord, for what it’s worth, is 34, while Putin is 69, thereby making such a scenario highly improbable without some Back to the Future-style near-mom-fucking intervention):