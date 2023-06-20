Andrew Tate Charged With Rape and Human Trafficking in Romania

Prosecutors in Romania have hit social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate with a slate of criminal charges including rape, human trafficking, and organized crime connected to forming a criminal gang with the intention of exploiting women, according to Associated Press.

Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, the country’s anti-organized crime agency, issued a statement on Tuesday, June 20, alleging that the Tate brothers formed a criminal human trafficking group in 2021 alongside two Romanian women, who are also being charged. It also stated that the siblings, who hold citizenship in the United States and United Kingdom, intended to operate within both countries as well as Romania.

The statement also alleges that the victims include seven women who were misled and transported to Romania. There, they were sexually exploited and physically abused by the criminal gang. The DIICOT refers to their technique as “the loverboy method,” which describes the practice of grooming these women into believing they were romantically involved with the defendants.

“While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation,” a spokesperson for Andrew and Tristan Tate tells Rolling Stone. “Our primary focus will be to establish the truth and ensure a fair and impartial examination of the evidence the legal team will submit. The indictment now allows us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers’ claims of innocence. Tate’s legal team are prepared to cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities, presenting all necessary evidence to exonerate the brothers and expose any misinterpretations or false accusations.”

A trial date has not been set yet.

Prior to the indictment, Andrew Tate had been on house arrest in the Romanian capital Bucharest since April while awaiting charges of human trafficking. Both himself and his brother were previously in police custody after being detained in late December. Last week, legal documents arrived to his residence as four women in the U.K. united to pursue legal proceedings addressing allegations of rape, physical assaults, and coercive behavior. Trending Trump All But Confesses to Mishandling Classified Docs on Fox News Bebe Rexha Hit in the Face by Thrown Cell Phone at NYC Concert They Took Their Daughter to the Hospital and Were Accused of Abuse ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Is Electrifying and Avoids a Sophomore Slump Editor’s picks

“This is a major step in U.K. survivors of Tate’s alleged crimes campaign for justice by taking their fight straight to Tate’s door,” attorney Matthew Jury shared in a statement. “The legal papers delivered to Tate today lay bare the gravity and full weight of the accusations against him. Despite Tate’s outrageous claims that these women aren’t even real, on reading the papers, he should now recall how real they are.”

All of the plaintiffs have chosen to remain anonymous, though one issued a statement, as well. “After such a long fight for justice, it feels good to finally be taking a positive step forward,” she shared. “While this experience has been extremely traumatic for us, we have taken strength in the fact that we have decided to take a stand, and are not alone. We hope that bringing this claim will encourage other people to speak out against their abusers, no matter how powerful they are.”