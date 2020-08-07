 Gov. Cuomo Says New York Schools Can Re-Open This Fall - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next Dawes Release Nostalgic New Single 'St. Augustine at Night' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Schools in New York Can Re-Open This Fall

State lays out mask-wearing, COVID-19 testing guidelines amid continued concerns over the safety of re-opening schools

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/04/29: School buses stand idle on the parking lot of the Bronx borough during COVID-19 pandemic when all schools have been closed forin person attendance. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo authorized schools across the state to re-open this fall so long as they meet certain testing thresholds.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has authorized schools throughout the state to re-open this fall so long as they meet certain guidelines.

At a press conference Friday, August 7th, Cuomo said school districts can re-open so long as they’re in a region that’s in phase four of re-opening (which the whole state will be as of August 7th) and the average rate of positive COVID-19 tests is below five percent over a 14 day average. As a failsafe, Cuomo added, schools will have to close if the regional infection rate spikes above nine percent over a seven-day average.

As of right now, pretty much all of New York meets the state requirements for school re-openings, including New York City, which was the epicenter of the global pandemic just a few months ago.

“It is just great news,” Cuomo said, per ABC 7 New York. “We are probably in the best situation in the country right now.” He added, “If anyone can open schools we can open schools. That’s true for every region in the state, period.”

Ultimately, the specifics of most re-opening decisions in New York will be left up to individual school districts. There will, however, be some state-specific rules as Cuomo outlined on Twitter: School districts must post remote learning and testing/tracing plans; set dates for three to five discussion sessions with parents prior to August 21st; and have at least one separate discussion with teachers. Additionally, masks will be required in schools when social distancing isn’t possible, and schools will be required to provide masks to students who do not have one.

Related

Members of the New York City Police Department look on from the Midtown North Precinct as Black Lives Matter protesters march in midtown over the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on June 7, 2020 in New York.
Why Won't Cops Wear Masks?
Gilda's Club Announces Charity Releases From Fitz and the Tantrums, Twin Peaks, More

Related

Guitarist Peter Green (right) and bassist John McVie, of British rock group Fleetwood Mac, rehearsing at the Royal Albert Hall, London, 22nd April 1969. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
Farewell, Peter Green: The Timeless Blues Perfection of Fleetwood Mac's Original Guitar Hero
50 Country Albums Every Rock Fan Should Own

Despite the significant decrease in cases in New York over the past few months, there remain many concerns over the general safety of re-opening schools. Already, some school districts across the country that have re-opened have seen coronavirus spikes, including one in Mississippi that forced 116 students to quarantine, per The Washington Post. A potential concern for New York specifically is what happened in Israel, where the state government — believing they’d gotten the virus under control — allowed schools to open in May, only have cases balloon immediately.

Eli Waxman, a professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science who’s been advising the Israeli government on the pandemic, told The New York Times, “[Other countries] definitely should not do what we have done. It was a major failure.”

In This Article: Andrew Cuomo, back to school, coronavirus, covid-19, New York

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.