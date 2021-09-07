 Andrea Constand Slams Cosby's Overturned Conviction in New Interview - Rolling Stone
Bill Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand ‘Shocked’ by Comedian’s Overturned Conviction

“I have come way too far to go back to that place to wonder whether it’s all worth it or to have regrets, but it was worth it because I didn’t feel alone”

Jon Blistein

andrea constand bill cosby

""He's a sexually violent predator who basically was let out of jail,” Constand said.

Matt Slocum/AP

Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand said she was “shocked” and “disappointed” when she learned of Cosby’s recent release from prison in her first interview since the comedian’s assault conviction was overturned in June.

“He’s a sexually violent predator who basically was let out of jail,” Constant said in an interview on Today. She added of the footage of Cosby raising his fist triumphantly after he was released, “Didn’t surprise me, given the level of the arrogance and having no remorse. During the time he was incarcerated, absolutely zero remorse for what he did to me.”

Cosby was convicted of three counts of indecent aggravated assault against Constand in 2018 and sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison. Cosby appealed the decision, and his lawyers primarily focused on the fact that the prosecution was allowed to introduce testimony from five women who, like Constand, also accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

While the Pennsylvania Superior Court rebuffed Cosby’s first appeal, the state’s Supreme Court overturned it, but on the grounds that Cosby shouldn’t have been charged in the Constand case due to a previous agreement with a former prosecutor. The PA Supreme Court also ruled that Cosby could not be tried again.

Despite the ruling, Constand said, “I have come way too far to go back to that place to wonder whether it’s all worth it or to have regrets, but it was worth it because I didn’t feel alone. I had a whole community, a whole army of women and other survivors, strangers, family, friends, who were right there with me.”

In a separate interview with The New York Times, Constand blamed the PA Supreme Court for undoing all the efforts to bring Cosby to justice and for “putting him on the street.” She added, “After a few deep breaths, I just felt this is not my problem,” she said. “Now it made me feel the shame is on the Supreme Court. It’s not on me anymore.”

Constand has also published a new memoir about her experiences with Cosby and the criminal justice system, The Moment, which is out Tuesday, September 7th.

