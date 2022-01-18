André Leon Talley, Trailblazing Former Vogue Editor-at-Large, Dead at 73

André Leon Talley, who served as an editor-at-large at Vogue in the U.S., has died. He was 73. Talley’s death was confirmed to Rolling Stone by his literary agent, David Vigliano. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Over the course of six decades, the trailblazing Talley’s notable flair and advocacy for people of color on the runway shaped the conversation about fashion. His stories appeared in a number of esteemed publications, including the PMC-owned Women’s Wear Daily, as well as W and the New York Times.

It was during his time at Vogue, where he worked as a creative director and American editor-at-large through the Eighties and Nineties, that cemented Talley’s influential mark in the fashion world.

Talley launched his career at WWD when he was 28 years old. While in New York, he became immersed in the art world, aligning with Andy Warhol and Karl Lagerfeld. After he left WWD, former Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland took him under her wing. Vreeland helmed the venerable magazine from 1962 through 1971. When they met, she was the director of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where he served as her assistant for numerous exhibitions.

As his career flourished, he moved on to writing for several publications before landing at Vogue. He served as the Fashion News Director from 1983 through 1987 before becoming the Creative Director in 1988. He served in that position until 1995. His ascent to ruling the runway landed him at editor-at-large, where he worked alongside Anna Wintour.

Though he officially left the position in 2013, he continued to be a valuable asset to Vogue and the fashion world at large, contributing to podcasts and more.

He offered his artistic vision to others, beyond the glitz and glamor of the runway. He served as a stylist for the Obamas during Barack Obama’s presidency and also served as a judge for America’s Top Model.

This story is developing