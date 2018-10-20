Amy Schumer Won’t Appear in Super Bowl Ads to Support Colin Kaepernick

Following reports that Rihanna passed on the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in a show of solidarity to Colin Kaepernick, Amy Schumer said Friday that she informed her agent to turn down any commercial jobs connected to the February 2019 game.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Schumer also called on Maroon 5, who will headline the Super Bowl halftime show from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, to withdraw from the high-profile gig.

“I think it would be cool if [Maroon 5] backed out of Super Bowl like [Rihanna] did,” Schumer wrote, the second time Friday she lobbied for Adam Levine and company to ditch the gig.

“I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all I got. Hitting the NFL with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them. I know opposing the NFL is like opposing the NRA. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living?”

On Friday, sources revealed that Rihanna was initially approached to headline the upcoming halftime show but the singer rejected the offer due in support of Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who’s been exiled from the NFL since becoming the face of the league’s anthem protests.

“I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling,” Schumer, who was recently arrested at a Brett Kavanaugh protest, also wrote of the anthem protests. “Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?”