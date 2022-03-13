 U.S. Filmmaker Brent Renaud Shot and Killed in Ukraine - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'SNL': Watch 'The Batman' Stars Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano Go on Wild Cat Chase
Home Culture Culture News

U.S. Filmmaker Brent Renaud Shot and Killed in Ukraine

Kyiv police say 50-year-old documentarian was killed by Russian forces while traveling to film refugees

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - Brent Renaud attends the 74th Annual Peabody Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015, in New York. Renaud, an American journalist, was killed in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, while gathering material for a report about refugees. Ukrainian authorities said he died when Russian forces shelled the vehicle he was traveling in. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)FILE - Brent Renaud attends the 74th Annual Peabody Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015, in New York. Renaud, an American journalist, was killed in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, while gathering material for a report about refugees. Ukrainian authorities said he died when Russian forces shelled the vehicle he was traveling in. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Brent Renaud attends the 74th Annual Peabody Awards

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

American filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was shot and killed by Russian troops in Irpen, Ukraine, Kyiv’s regional police force announced Sunday.

Renaud’s brother and collaborator Craig confirmed his death at the age of 50 to the New York Times, adding that Brent was in Ukraine to film refugees leaving the Ukrainian capital. 

Kyiv chief of police Andriy Nebitov said in a statement (via Interfax), “The invaders cynically kill even international media journalists who are trying to show the truth about the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine… Of course, journalism carries risks, but the US citizen Brent Renaud paid with his life for an attempt to shed light on how underhand, cruel, and merciless the aggressor is.”

Related Stories

Pope Francis Condemns Russia's Invasion of Ukraine: 'In the Name of God, Stop!'
Roger Waters Calls Putin's Invasion of Ukraine 'The Act of a Gangster'

Related Stories

sexiest music videos madonna prince beyonce
The 30 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time
25 Best 'Friends' Episodes

Another journalist, later identified as Juan Arredondo, was also injured in the attack, CBS News reported. Arredondo was sent to a nearby hospital, where a spokesperson there asked him what happened, posting the video on social media:

“Somebody offered to take us to the other bridge, and we crossed a checkpoint, and they started shooting at us. So the driver turned around, and they kept shooting, two of us. My friend is Brent Renaud, and he’s been shot and left behind,” Arredondo said. “I saw him being shot in the neck, and we got split, and I got pulled.”

A Peabody-winning filmmaker, the Arkansas-born Renaud worked on documentaries like Off to War, Taking the Hill, Dope Sick Love, Last Chance High and HBO’s Meth Storm. The Renaud brothers also founded the Little Rock Film Festival.

“Brent Renaud was a brilliant, courageous and kind person. He told the stories of the forgotten ones. And especially the story of American veterans. He and his brother were two of the best filmmakers—and nicest guys—I’ve ever known,” Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America founder Paul Rieckhoff tweeted Sunday. 

“Brent was always dedicated to his community, boldly founding the Little Rock Film Festival. I had the honor at speaking at the very first one. And I’ll always remember seeing his dedication to young kids from Arkansas who wanted to make films. He showed them what was possible. He was a very special guy, who was killed doing what he loved. And what he was great at.”

In This Article: Russia Ukraine

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.