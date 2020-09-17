 Schreck's 'What the Constitution Means to Me' Play to Stream on Amazon - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Pearl Jam, Billy Idol, Patti Smith Tapped for Asbury Park's 2020 Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Home Culture Culture News

‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ Headed to Amazon Prime

Live capture of popular play was directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Marielle Heller

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
What the Conststution Means to Me

A live capture of Heidi Schreck’s hit play 'What the Constitution Means to Me' will air on Amazon Prime.

Joan Marcus*

A live capture of Heidi Schreck’s Tony-nominated play, What the Constitution Means to Me, will premiere October 16th on Amazon Prime Video.

The recording was made during the final week of the show’s Broadway run at the Helen Hayes Theater in 2019. Oscar-nominated director Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) helmed the project. Schreck was Tony Award-nominated for both the play and her performance.

What the Constitution Means to Me is centered around a string of Constitutional debate competitions Schreck’s won when she was 15, and which helped cover her college tuition. Schreck uses those contests and the Constitution as a jumping off point to explore the stories of the women in her family and the way our founding document has been utilized to deny people the basic rights and protections it’s supposed to provide.

In a statement, Schreck said of the filmed version, “I’m delighted with how beautifully Mari Heller has translated Constitution to the screen and I’m thankful to Big Beach and Amazon Studios for making it possible to share the show with more people — especially right now when we can’t gather together in theaters.” She added that she would be donating a part of her proceeds from this film to the Broadway Cares COVID Relief Fund and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund’s Voting Rights 2020 initiative.

Related

James Corden performs onstage during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City.
Tony Awards to Take Place Virtually in Fall 2020
Alanis Morissette Settles the Whole 'Ironic' Thing, Once and For All

Related

beatles in the end apple corps last concert
And in the End
'Six Feet Under': The Oral History of HBO's Beloved Landmark Series

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Schreck spoke about developing the show after holding onto the idea of centering a play around her time on the Constitutional debate circuit for about 20 years.

“[T]en years ago I thought, ‘Well I’ll start by attempting to recreate the speech I wrote as a 15-year-old,’” she said. “I knew my mom had thrown it away and I decided, what would it mean if I tried to go back to this now and reinvent it. And that was the first thing I performed, and people really responded to it, so I decided to keep going. The next step was I decided what I wanted to do was a kind of deeply personal investigation of my own relationship to the Constitution, my family’s relationship to it, and that, of course, led me to narrow it down to the effect that this document has had on generations of women in my family and on their bodies.”

In This Article: Broadway

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.