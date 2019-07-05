Amazon Prime Day 2019: What You Need to Know

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links

Amazon has announced the date for its annual Prime Day shopping event, a day of timed deals and discounts that has now outpaced Black Friday as the biggest shopping day on the retail giant’s calendar.

Prime Day 2019 actually happens over two days this year, taking place on July 15 and 16. The deals start at midnight PT on Monday the 15th and will run for 48 hours, with new deals dropping every hour. According to Amazon, there will be more than one million deals launched this year, spanning almost all of the site’s top product categories, including electronics, appliances, fashion, entertainment and home goods.

Keep checking back to this page as we update it with the latest deals leading up to Prime Day, and on Prime Day itself.

WHAT IS IT?

First launched in 2015, Prime Day has quickly become one of the biggest shopping days online, serving as a new tentpole event during the usually quiet summer shopping months. Amazon says 2018’s Prime Day marked the biggest sales day in the company’s history, with more than 100 million products sold. Small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon reportedly exceeded $1 billion in sales. Analysts are already forecasting Prime Day 2019 to be even bigger in terms of sales and numbers of products sold.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

While Amazon.com will continue to be accessible to everyone on Prime Day, the Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Due to the nature of these deals, many will have limited quantities and could sell out fast, so Prime members should come back frequently to view new deals launching throughout the 48-hour event.

Amazon Prime costs $119 a year, or $13 a month. In addition to access to Prime Day, a Prime membership gets you free two-day shipping on most purchases, along with free access to Amazon Video, which offers thousands of streaming movies and television shows, including Amazon Originals like Transparent and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

A Prime membership also gets you access to Amazon Music, with more than two million songs to stream; free e-books and audio books through Prime Reading; and Twitch Prime, with access to exclusive digital games. A new benefit to take advantage of is Amazon Photos, which gives subscribers unlimited storage of full-resolution photos.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Get a 30-day free trial here, which will give you instant access to Prime Day, along with all of the benefits outlined above and detailed here. If you’re a student, you may qualify for a cheaper Prime membership rate. You’ll also get a six-month free trial. Find out more about student plans here.

THE BEST DEALS TO SHOP

Amazon keeps a tight lid on its Prime Day deals until the event starts, but in previous years, the best deals have been on electronics, small appliances, and home and kitchen gadgets (think: the Instant Pot, Sous Vide cookers, and robot vacuums).

Last year’s best-sellers were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and the Echo Dot, making Prime Day the biggest event of the year for Amazon devices. Ring also had its biggest day ever on Amazon, with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro selling out.

Amazon is also collaborating with a number of actors and musicians to introduce new and exclusive products leading up to Prime Day. Prime members can shop deals on products curated by Kristen Bell, Kobe Bryant, Zac Brown, Rhett & Link, JoJo Siwa, Will and Jaden Smith, Mark Wahlberg, Marshmello and more. Deals are available now through Prime Day at amazon.com/celebdeals.

THESE DEALS ARE LIVE NOW

The Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition was also a hot ticket item, and Amazon says it is now the best-selling TV deal in Amazon history. Amazon has already slashed $120 on the Toshiba HD 43-Inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV this year, bringing the price down to only $279.99 (get the deal here).

Members can gear up for Prime Day now and save up to 40% off the Garage myQ Smart Garage Hub + Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition), now just $99.98 (get the deal here).

The Rocketbook electronic notebook is 20% off and now just $38.40. This set includes the reusable digital notebook, two pens and two microfiber cloths (get the deal here).

As previously announced, Amazon Prime members will also have exclusive access to the 2019 Prime Day Concert featuring Taylor Swift. The concert takes place July 10 at 9 PM and will stream live on primevideo.com/primedayconcert.

Other performers include Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G. The concert will be hosted by Jane Lynch.

