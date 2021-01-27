Amanda Gorman to Recite Poem Before Super Bowl LV

Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate who spoke at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, will recite an original piece ahead of Super Bowl LV, February 7th, The Associated Press reports.

Gorman’s poem will be dedicated to the three “honorary captains” the NFL has selected to honor before the big game: educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner, and Marine veteran James Martin. The trio were selected for recognition because they embodied the message of the NFL’s season-long It Takes All of Us campaign.

“During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday.”

Davis helped ensure his students in Los Angeles had internet access for remote learning during the pandemic. Donner, who lost two grandparents to complications from Covid-19, has continued to help patients as the nurse manager of the Covid ICU at Tampa General Hospital (this year’s Super Bowl is taking place in Tampa, Florida). And Martin organized livestreaming events in Pittsburgh, including local high school football games, to keep community members virtually connected during the pandemic.

As for Gorman, the 22-year-old’s recitation of her poem “The Hill We Climb” provided one of the most memorable moments from Biden’s inauguration. “The Hill We Climb” will be included in Gorman’s upcoming poetry collection of the same name, which will be published on September 21st.